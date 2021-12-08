John Lennon Died 41 Years Ago Today; Fans Remember the Legendary Songwriter

Fans all over the world are remembering the late Beatle, John Lennon. Lennon died 41 years ago today (Dec. 8), after being shot outside of his apartment building. He was 40 years old.

Lennon and his mop-top cohorts have been in the news lately after the November release of the now immensely popular docu-series The Beatles: Get Back, which was released by the streaming service Disney+ and directed by Oscar Award-winner Peter Jackson.

But it’s fans remembering Lennon today on social media that has captured the attention of the world. Many are remembering the Beatle, who died way too young. Let’s take a look at some of those remembrances here.

Yoko Ono

“Over 1.5 million people have been killed by guns in the U.S.A. since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980.”

The Beatles

“Today in 1980, we lost an icon. The Beatles’ songs changed the course of pop music and the lives of billions of people. His advocacy for peace and love changed the world. Rest in Peace, John Lennon.”

Mainly Oasis

“41 years ago today since John Lennon was murdered outside his home, The Dakota Building, New York on December 8th 1980. RIP to one of the most prolific musicians ever.”

Noel Casler

“41 years ago this morning my mom woke me in tears ‘John Lennon’s been shot dead’ in the aftermath and in the soon to follow Reagan shooting there was talk of handgun control in US. We lost that battle in an avalanche of NRA money & Chuck Heston gun porn. We are not safer.”

Central Park

“December 8th marks the anniversary of John Lennon’s passing. Join us for a commemorative walk to the late Beatle’s living memorial. https://bit.ly/3lDchLi“

Old School 80s

“Dec 8, 1980: John Lennon was murdered at the age of 40. #RIP“

Liverpool Echo

“John Lennon was taken from the world 41 years ago today. One of Liverpool’s most beloved sons, he was shot outside his home, the Dakota Building in New York, on December 8 1980. RIP John you will always be remembered.”

The Beatles Story

“John Lennon died 41 years ago today in 1980 at the age of 40. John was shot and killed outside the Dakota building in New York City where he and Yoko lived. Rest in peace, John.”

BBC4

“Two days before John Lennon was killed, he spent several hours talking to a young BBC music journalist, Andy Peebles. For Witness History, Andy remembers the man he met – his mood, his conversation, his wit.”

The Beatles Earth

“ohn Lennon in his Dakota apartment, NYC (December 8th, 1980)”

Shannon Watts

“John Lennon was assassinated 41 years ago today by a man who flew from Hawaii to New York with a handgun in his suitcase. He shot Lennon five times with hollow-point bullets. Since then, over 1.5 million people in America have been shot and killed – many more wounded. Imagine…”

Eric Alper

“Imagine all the people Living life in peace You may say I’m a dreamer But I’m not the only one I hope someday you’ll join us And the world will live as one. John Lennon died 41 years ago today, December 8th, 1980, aged 40.”

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images