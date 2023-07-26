3 Songs You Didn’t Know Julian Lennon Wrote for Other Artists

When Julian Lennon was just 21 he released his debut Valotte and had his first charting hit “Too Late for Goodbyes,” along with the title track, in 1984. Lennon continued crafting music with follow-ups The Secret Value of Daydreaming and Mr. Jordan, featuring the hit “Now You’re in Heaven,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart.

In between focusing on philanthropy in the 1990s, Lennon nearly bookended the decade with Help Yourself, featuring the U.K. hit “Saltwater” in 1991, and the album Photograph Smile in 1998. After another lengthy hiatus, Lennon would release two more albums, Everything Changes in 2011 and his most recent, Jude, in 2022. Refocusing on his photography in the 2000s, Lennon has held several photo exhibits of his work throughout the 2010s through the present.

Also a filmmaker and philanthropist, Lennon founded The White Feather Foundation, addressing environmental and humanitarian issues, along with producing the films WhaleDreamers, Women of the White Buffalo, and the Netflix documentary Kiss the Ground.

Throughout his nearly 40-year career, Lennon has also collaborated with a number of artists outside of his own catalog.

Here’s a look at three songs Lennon wrote for other artists throughout the years.

1. “If You Want the Sun to Shine,” The Smithereens (1991)

Written by Julian Lennon and Pat DiNizio

On The Smithereens‘ fourth album, Blow Up, vocalist and guitarist Pat DiNizio wrote a majority of the tracks, with the exception of three, including the closing “If You Want the Sun to Shine.” Co-written with Lennon, the lo-fi rocker reference a love that’s over, one that has lost its shine.



If you want to say goodbye I’ll wait for your reply

And when you’re walkin’ down the street, you’ll know the reason why

If you call me on the phone, you’ll find that I have gone

And when he whispers in your ear you’ll know that you were wrong

If you want the sun to shine

If you want this heart of mine

If you want the sun

2. “(I Don’t Wanna) Let You Go,” Scott Grimes (2010)

Written by Julian Lennon, Scott Grimes, John Spinks, and Dave Harris

Actor and singer Scott Grimes, known for his roles on Party of Five, ER, the voice of Steve Smith on American Dad!, and many more, released his self-titled debut in 1989 and revisited music again with Livin’ on the Run in 2005 and third album, Drive. Grimes and songwriting partner David Harris wrote all the tracks on the latter album, except for the closing pop ballad “(I Don’t Wanna) Let You Go,” co-written with Lennon.

It’s all up to you

Dealing with fate now

I can see through

And you can’t relate how

Honest I’ve been

‘Cause without me you’re with him

I’ve been here before

I know what I’m sayin’

This time I’m sure

And I won’t deny

That without me you’re just fine

3. “All That You Wanted,” Matt Backer, featuring Julian Lennon (2012)

Written by Julian Lennon and Matt Backer

Guitarist and songwriter Matt Backer has toured with everyone from Elton John, Cher, Joe Cocker, Steve Earle, Emmylou Harris, Aimee Mann, Belinda Carlisle, and Alice Cooper, among many others.

His second solo album, Idle Hands, featured a collection of co-writes, including the bluesy closer “All That You’ve Wanted,” which was co-written and produced by Lennon, who also sings on the track.

We been looking for treasure

Where the wild wind blows

What you hope you can find there

Might be sitting there right under your nose



All that you’ve wanted has been hidden deep down inside

You’ve just got find it and stand up against your foolish pride

(Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV/Getty Images for MTV)