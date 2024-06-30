Stepping foot into the music industry during the 1980s, Rual Malo gained fame as the lead singer for the country music band the Mavericks. Not only the singer, but Malo also wrote several songs for the band. Although the group went through growing pains over the years, Malo continued to entertain fans with his solo career. But eventually getting back together, the Mavericks, prepare for their 2024 tour. While excited, Malo recently revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Posting a video on the band’s Instagram, Malo took a moment to thank fans for their continued support over the years. With the band getting older, the singer explained how they have been on a health kick over the last few years. Wanting to treat their bodies better, the group made efforts to change their lifestyle. But for Malo, his health took a turn when a routine physical turned into a cancer diagnosis. According to the singer, he has “two cancerous spots” located in his intestines.

Raul Malo Asks Fans To Stay On Top Of Their Health

Looking to start therapy after the 4th of July, Malo promised fans that doctors insisted the chemotherapy was “the least intrusive of all of them.” Hoping to still be able to work during his treatment, the star explained how some of the tour dates might be affected by his health. “Some of the shows may be affected this year as we navigate this situation and see how the therapy goes.”

Using the moment to reach out to fans, Malo pleaded with fans to stay active about their health. “Go see a doctor. Be proactive in your health. It’ll help fight whatever ails you. Stay healthy, take care of yourselves and I’ll see you out on the road.”

Releasing a separate statement to Billboard, Malo wrote, “[My medical team has] reassured me that this is a very common form of cancer, and my odds are good. Fortunately, we have a plan in place, and I’m feeling great! I’ll continue to be as active as possible throughout these treatments, but it does mean a few shows may be affected this year, and we’ll have more information for you as soon as possible on that.”

With fans rallying around the Maverick and Malo, the singer not only has the best doctors but one of the best support systems around to help navigate his road to recovery.

