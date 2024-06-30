How To Watch BET Awards 2024 Tonight: Performances by Will Smith, Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino, and More

While many will remember the BET Awards celebrating 50 years of hip-hop last year with numerous mesmerizing performances, the awards are back with a stellar lineup of presenters and performers. Taking over the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the awards will welcome actor Taraji P. Henson to the stage as the host for the evening. Having hosted in the past, Henson shared her excitement about returning. And making sure you don’t miss the BET Awards, here are all the details about tonight’s event.

For starters, the BET Awards will air live on June 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on BET. But given the show’s demand, the awards will also air on MTV, TVLand, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and MTV2. Although welcoming some of the biggest names in the industry, Drake looks to expand his stardom with seven nominations. That includes an album of the year nomination for his album For All the Dogs. Right behind Drake is Nicki Minaj, who received six nominations. She is also up for album of the year for the release of her album Pink Friday 2.

Will Smith Scheduled To Perform At BET Awards

Discussing the importance of the BET Awards, Henson said, “If we didn’t have a BET, how would the little ones know all this greatness exists? How will we be able to inspire each other if we didn’t see each other. And so this is a safe space for us where we get to lift each other up — where sometimes in this industry, we don’t get to see ourselves lifted and celebrated in this way.”

Besides celebrating the accomplishments of the artists, the night will feature several performances from Childish Gambino, Lauryn Hill, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more. But the main talking point is Will Smith performing a new song.

With fans anticipating Smith taking the stage at the BET Awards, Connie Orlando, BET’s EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said, “From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage.”

Don’t miss the BET Awards, airing live, on June 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)