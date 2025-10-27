Originally finding success in their hometown of Miami, The Mavericks got Nashville’s attention. MCA Nashville signed the country-rockers, led by vocalist Raul Malo, in May 1991. They would go on to release 12 studio albums and rack up accolades from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, and the Recording Academy. Continuing to tour nearly four decades later, Malo sadly informed fans in June 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Following the Mavericks’ recent decision to cancel all shows for the foreseeable future, Malo’s bandmates touched base with their fans on social media.

“Thanks so much for your prayers, concern, and outreach over the past few weeks,” the band wrote in an Oct. 21 post to their official Facebook page. We truly appreciate everyone’s love and care for Raul and the Malo family in these times, along with the passion and desire to help with his condition.”

The post continued, “To avoid any confusion, please note that all official updates on Raul’s health will come only from The Mavericks and Raul’s official verified social media channels, along with the official “Mavericks Fans Unite” fan group on Facebook.”

Sharing a P.O. box address where fans can send Raul Malo messages of support directly, the post concluded, “We hope to bring you a health update in the coming days. In the meantime, your continued thoughts & prayers for him are welcome.”

Raul Malo Is Weathering Cancer Journey Like a “True Champion”

After several surgical complications that left him hospitalized, The Mavericks’ Raul Malo shared with fans in September that he has developed leptomeningeal disease, meaning the cancer has spread to his brain.

Due to the “Here Comes the Rain” crooner’s radiation treatments. Consequently, the Mavericks pulled out of all upcoming performances except for a pair of December shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Earlier this month, Malo’s wife, Betty, shared a sweet moment of the “Dance the Night Away” singer, 60, playing the piano alongside his mother after his final radiation treatment—which, Betty Malo pointed out, he endured “like the true champion he is.”

“Raul’s fight isn’t over, but we’re walking this journey together — surrounded by music, family, and the incredible love from all of you,” she wrote.

Featured image by Frank Hoensch/Redferns