‘The Voice’ Trio DEK of Hearts Teams up With Jack Austin for Epic Mumford & Sons Battle

The Voice is doing Mumford & Sons proud. In a sneak peek at part four of the Battle Round, Team Niall Horan’s trio DEK of Hearts face off against Jack Austin for an unbelievable performance.

Videos by American Songwriter

The former One Direction member assigned the foursome Mumford & Sons’ hit 2012 song “I Will Wait” for their Battle. All of the contestants impressed with their take on the track.

After the performance, Reba McEntire told the trio, “Y’all are really, really good. Harmony is great. Your enthusiasm is peaked.” She also had kind words for Austin, whom she called “cute as a button.”

Michael Bublé, meanwhile, told DEK of Hearts that they “bring something to the show that no one else has,” further praising their harmonies and musicality. While Bublé had kind words for Austin too, he advised Horan that, if it was his choice, he’d go with the trio.

A “thoroughly entertained” Snoop Dogg complimented all four singers and specifically praised Austin’s dance moves, but declined to state who he’d select as the winner of the Battle.

Niall Horan Has a Tough Choice on ‘The Voice’

The epic performance left Horan in a tough position.

“That is full-on entertainment,” he expressed. “You just gave us so much joy and so much happiness in that performance.”

To DEK of Hearts specifically, Horan noted, “I don’t think people realize the hard work it takes to nail down a three-part [harmony] like that. To get it that tight, it has to be really tight.”

As for Austin, Horan celebrated how the singer made the song his own all while having a “perfect” vocal performance.

Fans will have to wait until the Oct. 27 episode to see which contestant Horan declares the winner of the Battle.

Horan, who’s won both seasons of The Voice on which he’s appeared, is looking for a three-peat.

“It’s all about the voice for me,” Horan previously said in a YouTube video about the kind of contestants he seeks out on the show. “The point of us facing the wall says enough. That’s the whole point of the show, to be moved by a voice in the first place. And then the character comes afterwards.”

He added, “I am undefeated and I would like to win a third one.”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC