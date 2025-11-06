The Mavericks’ Raul Malo Shares “Little Victories” as He Heads to Houston for Cancer Treatment

Debuting in 1990 with their self-titled album, The Mavericks blended country, Americana, and Tex-Mex for a sound uniquely their own. Still going strong after more than three decades, the band was touring as recently as this year. Unfortunately, they had to pull out of most shows for the foreseeable future as frontman Raul Malo continues his battle with stage 4 colon cancer. Despite announcing in September that the disease had spread to his brain, Malo remained in good spirits as he took to social media to give the fans another update.

The Mavericks’ Raul Malo Welcomes “The Fight Ahead”

In a Nov. 4 Instagram post, The Mavericks vocalist Raul Malo thanked fans for their support, which he called “a palpable life force.” Thanks to a GoFundMe campaign that had raised more than $200,000 as of Thursday, Nov. 6, the “What a Crying Shame” crooner, 60, recently headed to Houston, where he is receiving “specialized and focused” treatment at MD Anderson.

“Needless to say, we are looking forward to the fight ahead… reminding me of the end of a Tao meditation… ‘Problems themselves are an inevitable part of life. Trust that you will overcome them and you will gain power over your worries,’” Malo wrote.

The CMA Award-winning artist continued, “Funny enough, up until today I have had trouble typing other than an occasional text every once in a while. But today I got up (out of bed) on my own, and l’ve typed this message with no help whatsoever. (l’ll take the little victories).”

Malo has remained candid with fans since sharing his diagnosis in June 2024. After several surgical complications that left him hospitalized, he revealed in September that he has developed leptomeningeal disease, meaning the cancer has spread to his brain.

In a Nov. 5 social media post, the “Here Comes the Rain” singer appeared optimistic as he updated fans on a procedure he’d had that day to install a filter that keeps blood clots from entering the legs and lungs.

“I don’t remember the name of it. As I basically say yes to whatever the heck they want to do to me,” he wrote.

Malo concluded the post with, “There will be other scans later on in the week, etc. Anyways, life is good here in H-Town.”

