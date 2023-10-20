The Meaning Behind “Best Day of My Life” by American Authors

As American Authors, singer/guitarist Zac Barnett, bassist David Rublin, and drummer Matt Sanchez make folk-tinged pop rock. Barnett’s lyrics typically harbor a happy meaning.

American Authors was founded in 2006, while the members were attending Berklee College of Music in Boston. They were originally called The Blue Pages, and started putting out music under that name after relocating to New York City in 2010.

After changing their name to American Authors, the act caught the attention of Island Def Jam subsidiary Mercury Records. In 2013, that label put out the band’s debut album, Oh, What a Life. It’s made up of material taken from the band’s first two EPs, and contains the jaunty single “Best Day of My Life,” which stands as the most successful American Authors song.

The Meaning Behind “Best Day of My Life”

“Best Day of My Life” is one of the most memorable hits of the 2010s. It was released shortly after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and the band hoped it would become a rallying cry for a grieving nation. In the years since, the song has been featured in countless ads from the likes of Lowe’s, Hyundai, and the United States Military. It peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, and was certified two times platinum in 2014.

“Best Day of My Life” is built on a stomping rhythm and uplifting acoustic chords, played on banjo and mandolin. It brings to mind similarly bright 2010s hits, like Walk the Moon’s “Shut Up and Dance with Me,” fun.’s “We Are Young,” and many songs by Imagine Dragons.

In line with its upbeat instrumental, “Best Day of My Life”’s lyrics are extremely optimistic. But it was actually written as Barnett was going through a difficult period in his personal life. It was during this time that he learned to find comfort in the present, and penned the song as a reminder to stay positive.

“Best Day of My Life” opens with lyrics about dreaming and celebration. I had a dream so big and loud / I jumped so high I touched the clouds, Barnett sings in the first verse. Eventually, the arrangement gives way to a pre-chorus about looking forward and never giving up.

Over the course of “Best Day of My Life,” Barnett leans into empowering, earthy imagery. He sings about howling at the moon, gawking at endless possibilities, and the sun shining at midnight. But the song’s chorus is its most memorable moment. It features a titular refrain, in which Barnett wills himself to have a great day.

“Best Day of My Life” is ultimately about embracing the most reassuring aspects of being alive. Barnett’s words offer a reminder that it’s important to look for the good in each moment, even when many things seem challenging.

