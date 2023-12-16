The Top 5 1980s Commercial Jingles: From Breakfast Cereals to Fast Food

Every advertiser wants a catchy jingle that gets stuck in the minds of the masses. You’re driving down the road, and suddenly, you are singing to yourself… about a candy bar. Advertising has used humor, nostalgia, celebrity, testimony, association, and repetition. Marketing has existed as long as there were products to sell. With the invention of print, ads became a driving force in the publication of newspapers. Slogans were vital to a product’s success. When radio and then television became commonplace, the jingle was born. Ad agencies developed campaigns that were directly linked to a product or service. The 1980s were unique for the emergence of networks that consisted purely of advertising. The Home Shopping Network, QVC, and MTV presented promotions and advertising as if they were content. These five jingles were on television, but most had corresponding radio campaigns to further sell the concept.

1. Kellogg’s, “It’s Gonna Be a Great Day”

The company that started by selling cornflakes has grown to include more than 50 varieties of cereals, as well as chips, crackers, and pastries. When the economy fell during the Great Depression, Post was the leading breakfast cereal company. As money became scarcer, Post pulled back on advertising. Kellogg’s did the opposite. It was a move that paid big dividends. Kellogg’s has always had a presence on television, particularly on Saturday mornings. K-E-double-L-O-double-good…

When the sun breaks out

Lift up your head and shout

It’s gonna be a great day

Kellogg’s waits for you

That spirit comes shining through

Promising you a great day

How could you think of startin’

This bright new morning

Without your K-E-double-L-O-double-good

With Kellogg’s, you’ll have a great day

The very best part of startin’

Your bright new morning

Is Kellogg’s’ way

It’s not far away

Kellogg’s will help you say

There’s gonna be a great

We’re gonna see a great

It’s gonna be a great day

2. Kit Kat, “Gimme a Break”

“Have a break, Have a Kit Kat” has been used to sell the chocolate-covered wafers since 1958. They have used variations of it through the years. This one, from the 1980s, was later referenced in a humorous way on the American version of The Office.

One, Two, One Two Three Four

Gimme a break

Gimme a break

Break me off a piece of that

Kit Kat bar

You can keep it to yourself

But it wouldn’t be fair

‘Cause that chocolate crispy taste

Is loved everywhere

Gimme a break

Gimme a break

Break me off a piece of that

Kit Kat bar

3. Big Red, “Kiss a Little Longer”

Wrigley’s gum has always placed a considerable value on marketing. They had catchy jingles for Doublemint (remember the twins?), Juicy Fruit (“The taste is gonna move ya”), Spearmint (“Get that little lift”), and Extra (“Extra flavor, extra fun”). Big Red boasts bigger, longer, and better.

So kiss a little longer

Stay close a little longer

Hold tight a little longer

Longer with Big Red

That Big Red freshness lasts right through it

Your fresh breath goes on and on

While you chew it!

Say goodbye a little longer

Make it last a little longer

Give your breath long-lasting freshness with Big Red

4. Folgers, “The Best Part of Waking Up”

Richie Havens, Bonnie Tyler, Aretha Franklin, Rockapella, Randy Travis, and Paul Stanley have all performed some variation of this catchy coffee jingle. It was first used in 1984.

The day’s looking new and bright

And you’re gonna start it right

Folgers startin’ to brew

The aroma’s calling you

The best part of waking up

Is Folgers in your cup

5. McDonald’s, “Two All-Beef Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onions on a Sesame Seed Bun”

This one debuted in 1974 but was a staple of the 1980s. It was revisited in 1996 and 2003. See if you can sing along yourself.

Two all-beef patties

Special sauce

Lettuce, cheese

Pickles, onions

On a sesame seed bun

It’s a good time

For the great taste

Of McDonald’s

