Music has the innate power to move, inspire, and galvanize listeners to action. Among such potent anthems stands “Brave,” a transformative song written in 2013 by the multi-talented Sara Bareilles.

Its uplifting and spirited melody may seem straightforward, but its lyrics delve deeper into themes of courage, authenticity, and the freedom of self-expression. Written in a time when society grapples with the importance of voice and identity, Bareilles’ “Brave” became an anthem for all those who seek the courage to stand up and speak their truth. It is more than a contemporary hit; it’s a call to action, urging everyone to be brave enough to be themselves.

For that reason, it’s worth investigating the meaning behind “Brave” by Sara Bareilles.

Meaning of the Song

I wonder what would happen if you say what you wanna say and let the words fall out.

Through these powerful words, Bareilles emphasizes the importance of voicing one’s truths and beliefs, even when it’s challenging or uncomfortable. The song champions authenticity and the courage required to be open about one’s feelings: And since your history of silence won’t do you any good, did you think it would? By doing so, Bareilles invites listeners to shed their inhibitions and embrace their authentic selves.



More specifically, Bareilles was inspired to write “Brave” after watching her close friend grapple with coming out. She wanted to create a song that could serve as an empowering message, not just for her friend but for anyone who felt oppressed or silenced in any way. By combining her profound lyrical prowess with relatable themes, Bareilles beautifully captured the essence of courage in “Brave.”

You can be amazing

You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug

You can be the outcast

Or be the backlash of somebody’s lack of love

Or you can start speaking up

Nothing’s gonna hurt you the way that words do

When they settle ‘neath your skin

Kept on the inside and no sunlight

Sometimes a shadow wins

But I wonder what would happen if you



Say what you wanna say

And let the words fall out

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

Writer of the Song

Bareilles, a Grammy-nominated artist with a penchant for emotive ballads and powerful anthems, burst onto the music scene with hits like “Love Song” in the late 2000s. Known for her nuanced storytelling and unique voice, she carved out a distinguished space for herself in the music industry. With a career spanning several albums, musical theater (notably her involvement in the critically acclaimed Waitress), and various other projects, Bareilles has always been an advocate for authenticity. “Brave” stands out as a shining example of this commitment.

Facts About the Song

“Brave” was co-written with Jack Antonoff, known for his work with artists like Taylor Swift and Lorde.

The vibrant music video, which features various people dancing in public spaces, complements the song’s empowering message.

“Brave” has been frequently used in various social campaigns, further amplifying its message of courage and authenticity.

Impact of the Song

“Brave” quickly resonated with a global audience, striking a chord with those advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, mental health awareness, and anti-bullying campaigns. Numerous artists and fans have covered the song, showcasing its universal appeal. In May 2013, “Brave” debuted at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 and later peaked at No. 23 in February 2014 after a Grammy appearance. The song, her third U.S. Top 40 hit, achieved multi-million sales by April 2014.

Final Thoughts

“Brave” is not just a melodic tune but a clarion call for empowerment, a reminder of the importance of authenticity and the courage that comes with it. As society continues to evolve and grapple with issues of identity and expression, “Brave” stands as a beacon, urging every listener to find their voice and, most importantly, the bravery to use it.

Photo by Shervin Lainez