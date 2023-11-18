No Toke: Snoop Dogg Shockingly Declares He’s “Giving Up Smoke”

In an astonishing new development, one of hip-hop’s loudest marijuana advocates has decided to ditch the devil’s lettuce. Snoop Dogg blindedsided fans with this news on Thursday (November 16), writing that he’s “giving up smoke” in the caption of his announcement post.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” the announcement reads. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Though the legendary MC’s reasoning for this decision has not yet been made public, it cannot be understated how surprising the move is. Throughout his career, Snoop has crafted many weed anthems as a rapper, such as “The Next Episode” with Dr. Dre and Nate Dogg, “Young, Wild & Free” with Bruno Mars and Wiz Khalifa, and “Gin & Juice.”

Additionally, Snoop has embarked on several cannabis-related business endeavors. These include his own weed brand Leafs by Snoop and his partnership with Casa Verde Capital. In collaboration with Casa Verde, Snoop helped to launch the weed treat Snazzle Os last year.

In the aftermath of his giving up marijuana cold turkey, Snoop has posted a handful of selfies on Instagram documenting the impact of sobriety on him. Early Saturday, he uploaded a photo of himself with eyes closed and the caption “Natural high.”

Earlier this year, Snoop revealed that he and Dr. Dre are in the process of crafting Missionary, a follow-up to the former’s 1993 debut album Doggystyle.

“Comin soon,” he succinctly wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing he and Dre in the studio.

Celebrating its 30-year anniversary this year, Doggystyle is beloved for classic tracks like “Ain’t No Fun (If the Homies Can’t Have None)” and the aforementioned hit “Gin & Juice.” It’s currently unclear when Missionary is slated to be released.

