‘The Voice’ Contestant Jacquie Roar Tried For Over 10 Years to Get on Show

The Voice contestant Jacquie Roar is battling it out for her spot on the show with hopes of winning the competition in the live rounds. But for Roar, it’s been over a 10-year process to make it as far as she has.

Videos by American Songwriter

Speaking with Oregon Live, Roar reflected on driving out to Las Vegas to audition for the show around a decade ago. “I remember driving there to audition, and I made it through three of the preliminary rounds,” Roar said.

However, her The Voice journey stopped right there when the artist struggled to make it past the early process to make it to the actual show. Roar failed to make it to the stage in which the coaches were present for the blind auditions.

But as they say, if you fail then try, try, try again. And that’s exactly what Roar said she did, returning to audition time after time again over the next 10 years. Eventually, all that perseverance paid off when she finally made it on the show.

“This last time, I did it online,” Roar said, “and sang ‘Drinking Alone,’ by Carrie Underwood, and that was the start of where I am now.”

Roar initially joined Team Gwen Stefani after singing “Here For the Party” by Gretchen Wilson. However, Roar ultimately failed to make it past the Battle Rounds on the team. Fortunately for Roar, Coach Reba McEntire came through with a last-minute save.

“I meant it when I said I was not going to leave that stage,” Roar said. “I’ve learned so much working with Reba. I didn’t realize it would change the entirety of how I perform as an artist. The biggest thing that Reba has taught me, is to stand still to sing, and not go crazy onstage. To have her tell me, ‘You don’t have to dance here’ has made me a more precise singer.”

It actually isn’t the first time that Roar competed in a singing competition. She previously appeared on American Idol in 2012. However, she ended up getting sick and was unable to continue the competition.

“I was going by Jacquie Cera then,” Roar said. “I was just a baby, then I just made it to the group rounds, and I got really sick.”

On The Voice, Roar will continue pushing for her dream. Perhaps, she’ll make it all the way to the end of the line.