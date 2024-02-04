Tracy Chapman Shares Thoughts on Luke Combs’ Beloved Cover and Talks Shock of “Fast Car” Becoming a Country Hit

Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” was already cemented as a classic tune. Yet, her 1988 hit has found new legs and wandered upon fresh ears thanks to the highly popular Luke Combs rendition.

Notching No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts, Chapman never expected “Fast Car” to venture into Country notoriety. Nevertheless, the 59-year-old is grateful for the surge in fandom that has accompanied Combs’ spin on the classic song.

Tracy Chapman Talks Newfound Country Fame

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

“Fast Car” was the first single off Tracy Chapman’s self-titled debut album in 1988. At the 31st GRAMMYs Chapman was awarded Best Contemporary Folk Album, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and Best New Artist for her brilliant work on the album.

Fast forward to 2024, and Chapman will once again steal GRAMMY headlines.

Chapman to Join Luke Combs for “Fast Car” Performance

Tracy Chapman, who has not performed publically in nearly a decade, will take the GRAMMYs stage on Sunday. Joining forces with Combs, Chapman will put on a duet of “Fast Car” that will be a must-see performance.

Chapman has only performed on three occasions since wrapping up her most recent tour in 2009.

Combs’ manager, Chris Kappy, informed Billboard back in July that “We would be more than excited if the opportunity arose for Tracy and Luke to perform the song together.”

Combs has a chance to take home GRAMMY hardware on Sunday. The country star is nominated for best country solo performance category for—you guessed it, “Fast Car.”

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)