Taylor Swift’s Cryptic Social Media Move Sends Fans into Frenzy as Swifties Prep for Major Announcement

The Swifties have been waiting on Reputation (Taylor’s Version) for a few months now. After a couple of miss-interpreted easter-eggs and let-downs, Taylor Swift has just done something that is almost too iron-clad to dismiss: changed her profile picture across social media to black and white.

As any self-respecting Swift fan will know, Reputation‘s signature color is black. Over the last few weeks, several of Swift’s closest friends have been changing their profile pictures to grayscale. That alone was enough to have fans theorizing on social media. Swift following suit is the final piece of the puzzle.

Swift is nominated for several Grammy Awards tonight (February 4), including Album of the Year. With the ceremony gearing up to be a major night for Swift, fans are taking this relatively small gesture as a sign of even more excitement to come.

Taylor Swift Fans are “Shaking” Over the Photo Change

“All she did was make the photo black and white and yet here I am with the fuckin TAYLOR SWIFT ZOOMIES AGAIN I’M LITERALLY SHAKING RN,” one fan, @Stevensully99, wrote on X.

That same sentiment was echoed by another fan, @creelhouseattic, who wrote, “TAYLORS PFP ON INSTAGRAM HAS BECOME BLACK AND WHITE YALL ALERT ALERT ALERT ALERT.”

The fervor didn’t stop there. @BetttysCardigan, chalked this announcement up to life or death writing, “Y’all don’t understand. reputation is MY ALBUM, MY BABY, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY OXYGEN,” while another fan wrote, “If you thought that I was annoying now you have seen nothing prepare to be sick of me when reputation taylor’s version drops.”

Reputation is one of two albums Swift has left to re-record. Her Taylor’s Version project kicked off back in 2021 with Fearless. Since then, she has made her way through her back catalog, re-recording them in an effort to regain control of her master recordings.

Reputation was initially released in 2017. The edgy album saw Swift comment on her public fights with other celebrities as well as her love life, which had been uncharacteristically shrouded in mystery at the time. Following the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swift will only have her self-titled debut album left to re-record.

Swift has not made any formal announcement of the re-recorded album’s release date, as of yet.

