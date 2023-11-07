The Meaning Behind M.I.A.’s Punk-Rock Influenced Hit “Paper Planes”

There has always been a global influence when it comes to M.I.A.‘s art. Born to Sri Lankan Tamil parents who bounced back and forth between Sri Lanka and the U.K. during her childhood, M.I.A.’s hyperawareness of the plight of immigrants and refugees comes from lived experiences. So, it only made sense that these themes culminated in the biggest hit of her career.

In 2007, when M.I.A. put out her sophomore album Kala, she used the entirety of the track list to dabble in musical styles from all around the world, whether it was American hip-hop, South American funk, or African folk. For the eleventh song “Paper Planes,” though, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, the multi-dimensional artist drew influence from British punk-rock icons The Clash in order to commentate on the prejudice immigrants face in the Western world.

“The stereotype that’s attached to, like, immigrants […] is that they come and take the jobs, and take the money [off native citizens of developed nations],” M.I.A. said in reference to “Paper Planes” during her 2018 documentary film MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A.

The most recognizable portion of the song comes in its opening verse, where M.I.A. starts the track with a commanding and catchy approach. Sing-rapping I fly like paper, get high like planes, she begins to craft a caricatural narrative about untrustworthy immigrants who make counterfeit passports and come to the U.S. with bad intentions.

I fly like paper, get high like planes

If you catch me at the border I got visas in my name

If you come around here, I make ’em all day

I get one done in a second if you wait

In the rest of the song, M.I.A. expands on this idea, including gunshot sounds in the hook and depicting herself as a foreign thief.

‘Cause all I wanna do is—, and a—

And take your money

All I wanna do is—, and a—

And take your money