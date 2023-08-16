The Meaning Behind Madonna’s 1983 Single “Lucky Star”

A fixture at the long-defunct New York City nightclub Danceteria in the early ’80s, Madonna wrote and demoed a bunch of songs for her boyfriend/friend, the late DJ and producer Mark Kamis, to play at the venue. One of those songs includes her breakout hit, and debut single, “Everybody” and another song she had written called “Lucky Star.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“Madonna was a regular at Danceteria,” said Kamis, who died in 2013. “She had great style and had to be the center of attraction. She always hung out in the booth. One day she gave me a demo to play … [and] it worked. At that time I was working with the Talking Heads, so I knew the people at Sire Records. I played them the demo and they gave me a single deal. I produced ‘Everybody,’ and it went to No. 1 in the dance charts. The rest is history.”

[RELATED: 7 No. 1 ’80s Hits Written by Madonna]

After Madonna’s success with “Everybody,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Dance Club chart, she continued releasing more songs off her 1983 self-titled debut, including “Holiday,” and “Lucky Star.” The latter went to No. 1 on the Dance Songs chart and peaked at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, giving Madonna her first top-five pop single.

The Meaning and Nursery Rhyme Link

Some of the lyrics to “Lucky Star” were pulled directly from the 19th-century nursery rhyme “Star Light, Star Bright.”

Starlight, star bright

First star I see tonight

Starlight, star bright

Make everything alright

In the song, Madonna compares her beau to a star, one who makes things brighter whenever he’s around.

You must be my lucky star

‘Cause you make the darkness seem so far

And when I’m lost

You’ll be my guide

I just turn around

And you’re by my side

The Video

In the music video for “Lucky Star,” directed by Arthur Pierson, Madonna set a style trend with her thrift store chic style.

Covered in a black mesh crop top, fingerless gloves and dangling crucifix necklaces, which would resurface during her late-’80s Like a Prayer-era, and her hair punk-ed up and tied by a black bow, Madonna’s signature look was copied by legions of her young fans at the time.

The Movies

In 1988, “Lucky Star” was featured in the film Running on Empty, starring River Phoenix, then later appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction. The song also appeared in Madonna’s then-husband Guy Ritchie’s 2000 film Snatch.

Photo: Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images