U2 Las Vegas Residency Extends into 2024 with 11 New Dates

U2 has extended its Las Vegas residency show, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, past New Year’s Day and into 2024.

Due to “unprecedented demand,” according to U2’s social media pages, the Irish rockers have added 11 dates to their engagement at the state-of-the-art spherical venue. The 2024 performances are scheduled for January 26, 27, and 31, and February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17, and 18.

Presale tickets for the newly announced shows are available to paid U2.com subscribers now. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting this Wednesday, October 25, at 11 a.m. PT and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

As with the current run of Vegas concerts, singer Bono, guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton will be joined at the new dates by Bram van den Berg, who has been filling in for drummer Larry Mullen Jr. as continues to recuperate from back surgery.

U2 kicked off U2:UV Achtung Baby residency on September 29, and the initially announced engagement is scheduled through a December 16 performance. The shows have been featuring the band playing its entire 1991 album Achtung Baby, select other songs from its back catalog, and a brand-new tune titled “Atomic Baby” that was released in conjunction with the launch of the residency.

Last week, “Atomic Baby” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, marking the first time that U2 has topped the tally. The tune also has just vaulted from No. 17 to No. 4 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart.

Thanks to the jump, U2 becomes the artist to score the most top 10s in the Adult Alternative Airplay chart’s 27-year history with 27, Billboard reports. The band previously had been tied with Dave Matthews, who has had 26 top-10 songs on the tally—that’s as a solo artist and with the Dave Matthews Band combined.

U2’s next Las Vegas performance is scheduled for Friday, October 20, and the band has a total of 15 more shows lined up before the end of 2023. You can check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ full list of Las Vegas dates at U2.com.

