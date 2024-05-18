3 Eternal Songs by Dave Matthews Band

With the recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, one thing is clear: the music of Dave Matthews Band will live on for a long, long time. That’s what the HOF does, it brings a band to a new level—one of timeless, eternal status.

But which songs, in particular, will last forever when it comes to the Charlottesville, Virginia-born group? Here below, we wanted to dive into a trio of tunes, a list of three songs from the jam band that will do just that. Indeed, these are three eternal Dave Matthews Band songs.

“Crash into Me” from Crash (1996)

The title song for the band’s star-making 1996 album Crash, this track is about a person lusting after another from far away. It’s a bit of an odd topic for such a smash hit. Nevertheless, the sweet sounding tune has become a fan favorite among both men and women (see the movie Lady Bird). The song also earned DMB a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. On the jangly offering, lead singer Dave Matthews sings,

You’ve got your ball

You’ve got your chain

Tied to me tight, tie me up again

Who’s got their claws

In you my friend

Into your heart I’ll beat again

Sweet like candy to my soul

Sweet you rock

And sweet you roll

Lost for you I’m so lost for you

You come crash, into me

And I come into you

And I come into you

“Ants Marching” from Under the Table and Dreaming (1994)

From the band’s breakthrough 1994 album Under the Table and Dreaming, which was also its debut studio record, this song is about the mundanity of daily life for so many. Get up, brush your teeth, have breakfast, head off to work, wash and repeat. People can be like, well, ants marching along. And that was the point Matthews sang about in this important early single for the band. On the track, Matthews sings with his elastic voice,

He wakes up in the morning

Does his teeth bite to eat and he’s rolling

Never changes a thing

The week ends the week begins

She thinks, we look at each other

Wondering what the other is thinking

But we never say a thing

These crimes between us grow deeper

Take these chances

Place them in a box until a quiter time

Lights down, you up and die

“Satellite” from Under the Table and Dreaming (1994)

This song, which also comes from the band’s 1994 album Under the Table and Dreaming, features a rather unique rhythmic guitar line. But even more than that, the subject of the song, a satellite hanging up in the universe, makes for a unique centerpiece. Is this a love song for a piece of technology? It would seem so. That’s what makes it so memorable, along with its central riff. But while this was on the band’s 1994 studio LP, it also appeared on the group’s debut live record Remember Two Things, released earlier in 1993. However one heard it, Matthews sang,

Satellite in my eyes

Like a diamond in the sky

How I wonder

Satellite strung from the moon

And the world your balloon

Peeping Tom for the mother station



Winter’s cold spring erases

And the calm away by the storm is chasin’

Everything good needs replacing

Look up, look down, all around, hey satellite

Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images On Location