Denny Laine, Founding Member of Wings and The Moody Blues Dies at 79; Wife Shares Loving Tribute

Denny Laine, co-founder of Wings and Moody Blues has passed away at the age of 79. His death came after suffering from interstitial lung disease. His wife, Elizabeth Hines, shared the sad news on social media earlier today.

Hines used Laine’s social channels to inform his fans and followers of his passing. The posts contained a photo of the couple in happier times alongside a heartfelt message. “My darling husband passed away peacefully this morning,” she wrote. “I was at his bedside, holding his hand as I played his favorite Christmas songs for him,” she continued. Then, Hines said that Laine has been singing Christmas songs for the past few weeks to keep his spirits up. However, he has been in intensive care on a ventilator for the past week. As a result, she had to play the songs for him because he could no longer sing them.

“He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home,” Hines continued. “Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive. Each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought every day. He was so strong and brave, never complained,” she added. “All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.”

A Brief Look at Denny Laine’s Career

Laine, Born Brian Hines, was an English singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist.

Few artists hold the distinction of being the founding member of a band with widespread and enduring popularity. Laine, however, was a founding member of two such groups. First, he formed The Moody Blues with Graeme Edge, Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas, and Clint Warwick in 1964. The band had an international hit with “Go Now” before Laine left the band in 1966.

In 1971, Laine joined Paul McCartney, Linda McCartney, and Denny Seiwell to form Wings. The band was active for a decade and saw several lineup changes. However, Laine remained a core member of the group alongside the McCartneys.

Laine also released several solo albums and played in bands such as Balls, Ginger Baker’s Air Force, and the Electric String Band. The world will remember him for his musicianship, songwriting, and voice. However, those who knew him personally will likely remember him differently.

In her post, Hines wrote, “Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun, and full of life—just like him.”

Featured image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Britweek