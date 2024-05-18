Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight? Host and Musical Guest Details for May 18, 2024

Those who are hoping to see a new episode of Saturday Night Live tonight are in luck. Tonight’s episode won’t just be new. It will be a special installment of the sketch show. It features a returning host and a first-time musical guest.

Tonight’s episode is the season 49 finale of Saturday Night Live. After tonight, the show will go on its annual summer hiatus. It will return in the fall with its landmark 50th season.

What to Expect from Saturday Night Live Tonight

Jake Gyllenhaal will return as host for the third time. He previously hosted SNL in 2007 and 2022. Gyllenhaal has been busy lately. He stars in the upcoming Apple TV legal thriller series Presumed Innocent. The series premieres in June. Additionally, he co-starred in the recently released Road House remake.

Gyllenhaal truly shows his range while on Saturday Night Live. Most of the entries in his filmography are heavy serious roles. So, fans don’t usually get to see his comedic side. Those who didn’t catch the Zodiac star in his previous hosting appearances can see some of his comedic chops in this week’s promo below.

Sabrina Carpenter who recently landed her first Billboard hit with “Espresso” will be the musical guest. She also opened for Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour and performed at Coachella. Tonight’s episode will make her Saturday Night Live debut.

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will air at 11:30 Eastern on NBC. Additionally, it will be available to stream on Peacock. However, those aren’t the only ways to watch the show. Streaming services that offer live TV programming will also air the SNL season finale. Streamers like Philo, Fubo TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and more will air the episode. Those who have cable can also watch SNL on the NBC streaming app after signing in via their cable provider.

SNL to Celebrate 50 Years in February

Next year, Saturday Night Live will celebrate a half-century on the air with a weekend-long look back at the groundbreaking sketch show. The culmination of the weekend will be a three-hour special earing on Sunday, February 16 starting at 8/7c.

