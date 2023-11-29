The Meaning Behind Taylor Swift’s Bonnie and Clyde Tale “Getaway Car”

Reputation is home to some of Taylor Swift‘s most interesting songwriting. A prime example of that is “Getaway Car.” We’re not sure a Swift from any other era would be able to create this villain arc. Uncover the meaning behind this track, below.

Behind the Meaning

Taylor Swift creates a modern take on the love affair between renowned outlaws Bonnie and Clyde in this Reputation cut. Written alongside Jack Antonoff, this song sees Swift tell on herself a bit. No, nothin’ good starts in a getaway car, a warbled Swift sings in the opening line.

The curtain is drawn with the lyrics, It was the best of times, the worst of crimes / I struck a match and blew your mind. Immediately the listener is dropped into Swift’s wayward scenario. She comes face to face with a tempting new guy. The only problem is, she’s already attached. Luckily, this potential flame provides the escape: I wanted to leave him, I needed a reason.

In the pre-chorus, Swift conflates running away with this new guy to a heist-like situation. “X” marks the spot where we fell apart / He poisoned the well, I was lyin’ to myself, the lyrics read. In the refrain, Swift reveals the caveat to this tale: she’s liable to leave her new guy too. Don’t pretend it’s such a mystery / Think about the place where you first met me, she sings.

Swift plays the villain in this track. Or perhaps the anti-hero…wink, wink. She doesn’t shy away from admitting she was looking for an escape, found it, and decided to jump ship anyway. “Getaway Car” is a testament to Swift’s ability to make a hit that is both fun and brutally honest.

“Getaway Car” features one of Swift’s best bridges—which is a big claim considering how many great ones she has in her discography. I’m in a getaway car / I left you in a motel bar / Put the money in a bag and I stole the keys / That was the last time you ever saw me, she sings.

While Bonnie and Clyde met their end together, in Swift’s story, she manages to get away unscathed. She leaves her partner in crime to pick up the pieces on his own.

