The Meaning Behind the Apologetic “How You Get The Girl” by Taylor Swift

1989 is home to Taylor Swift‘s most upbeat, glittering tracks to date. Swift set out to make hits with this record and succeeded tenfold. One of the lesser-known, yet just as enticing, tracks is “How You Get The Girl.”

Swift has covered relationship follies from almost every angle, but with this track, she found a deeply unique angle that few songwriters have traversed. Uncover the meaning behind the song, below.

Behind the Meaning

“A recurring theme in my music is that I love to explain to men how to apologize,” Swift told the crowd in Glendale, Arizona during her Eras Tour. “How You Get The Girl” is one such song.

Swift offers a road map for reconciliation with these lyrics. Though we’re sure she had some specific inspiration when writing this song back in 2014, it’s meritable advice for anyone looking to make amends.

Stand there like a ghost / Shaking come the rain / She’ll open up the door / And say, are you insane, she sings in the opening verse.