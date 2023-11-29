5 Best Pickups for Classical Guitar of 2023

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking for a way to amplify your classical guitar for live performances that are going to give you the most faithful representation of your instrument's tone without the feedback and other issues, you might want to look into a pickup for classical guitar.

Just like with any other guitar, you can choose among a plethora of types and models, depending on the sonic results you aim to achieve and how "invasive" you're willing to be when installing a new pickup on your nylon-string instrument.

Today, we’ll look into the best pickups for classical guitar, with options for all budgets and needs. We'll also delve deeper into how you can define which one is best for your instrument so that by the end of this piece, you'll know everything you need to make a conscious decision.

If you're short on time, the LR Baggs Anthem is our pick for the best pickup for classical guitar: easy to install, extremely versatile, and with an expansive sound, this pickup can bring to life all the beauty and natural characteristics of your nylon string guitar.

For all our other recommendations, keep reading!

Best Pickups for Classical Guitar

1. Best Piezo Pickup – Schaller Oyster

SPECS

Type: Piezo contact pickup

The Schaller Oyster S/S offers excellent value for money, and it's super easy to install, making it a great option for anyone looking to amplify their classical guitar without overcomplicated setups. It’s available in three different versions: single S/S, single S/P, or double D/S.

Weighing a mere 12 grams per shell, the Oyster's brass construction feels durable despite being so lightweight. Musicians have the option to choose between pure brass or classic nickel-plating finishes so that the pickup will blend well with the aesthetics of their classical guitar.

What's truly impressive about the Schaller Oyster S/S is its faithful sound reproduction. Thanks to cutting-edge piezo technology, this pickup brings to life a balanced and realistic sound, eliminating the need for active circuitry or preamplifiers. This is possible thanks to the precise interplay between the membrane and the piezo, which gives the instrument a powerful presence and an authentic sound.

The pickup has three components: the membrane, the piezo, and a high-quality plastic contact gel. The pickup can be attached to your instrument using either double-sided adhesive tape or removable adhesive pads. The Oyster pickup has a capacity of 74 pF and can be used with different types of acoustic instruments, so if you’re looking for a versatile, budget-friendly option, the Schaller Oyster is right for you.

2. Most Versatile Pickup – Fishman SBT-C

SPECS

Type: Surface mount pickup

The SBT-C from Fishman can reveal the natural, transparent tones that are often hidden within your nylon string guitar, steel string guitar, dulcimer, or any other stringed instrument with a flat soundboard.

This surface-mount pickup is incredibly versatile and can be installed in no time on a wide range of acoustic instruments. It captures the micro-vibrations of the soundboard, providing an affordable and practical alternative to bridge-mounted pickups.

As you probably know, Fishman is a household name when it comes to high-quality gear for guitarists, so if you want to make the most of your SBT-C, consider pairing it with an impedance-matching preamp like Fishman's Platinum Stage or the Platinum Pro EQ. Such a combination can enhance the Fishman SBT-C’s versatility and transparency, making every note resonate with natural, unaltered beauty.

3. Best Pickup for Classical Guitar Overall – LR Baggs Anthem

SPECS

Type: Active pickup

The LR Baggs Anthem SL-C is close to a work of art. With a versatile design that works perfectly on various string spacings and saddle widths, this pickup is the perfect solution for those who want their instruments to sound magnificent, even at ultra-high volumes.

The Anthem’s impeccable feedback resistance and noise-canceling technology ensure that the instrument's natural beauty is reproduced faithfully. Guitarists will also appreciate the simplicity of its soundhole remote, complete with volume control and mic trim controls, providing effortless control over their performance at their fingertips.

Furthermore, the Anthem SL-C's long-lasting battery life ensures you won’t end up going silent in the middle of a show. Don't take our word for it -- check out the reviews scattered across the web, and you'll see how many guitarists appreciate the clarity and finesse of this pickup. If your budget allows it, the Anthem SL-C is a pickup that’ll enhance the beauty of your instrument for years to come.

4. Best Pickup for Classical Guitar - Runner-up – Kremona NG-1

SPECS

Type: Detachable passive piezo pickup

The Kremona NG-1 Pickup is an elegant and user-friendly option that combines simplicity, affordability, and superb sound quality. It amplifies nylon-string guitars with grace and ease, with no excessive noise or feedback, bringing to life a naturally enhanced sound for your big stage performances.

Produced in Bulgaria in 1924, Kremona’s guitars are known for their expansive tone and handcraft feel, and this detachable passive piezo pickup is perfect for those who love their instrument and abhor complicated installations.

The NG-1 can be attached to the tie bar of most nylon-string guitars or ukuleles via string tension: it requires no instrument alterations and is held securely in place on your guitar even when not in use, so you can get an amplified sound at a moment's notice.

The NG-1 looks great, sounds even better, and costs little; what else can you ask for?

5. Best Pickup for Classical Guitar Under $200 – K&K Pure Classic

SPECS

Type: 4-head passive pickup

The K&K Pure Classic is a fantastic pickup if you want to preserve the natural sound and full-range character of your classical instrument. With four sensors, the Pure Classic can capture every nuance of your nylon-string guitar, delivering a rich and untouched acoustic sound.

The Pure Pickup series comes in different flavors for different types of acoustic guitars: the Pure Mini for steel string, the Pure Classic for nylon string, and the Pure 12-String for 12-string guitars.

While not the easiest to install, the Pure Classic’s placement on the bridge plate ensures that all strings are carefully represented and the vibration of the wood is perfectly captured.

The result is a full-range signal that’s expansive and detailed. Compared to other passive pickups, the Pure Classic seems to have a more powerful low-range presence, so if you’re into more resonant bass notes, this one is for you.

Best Pickups for Classical Guitar Buyer's Guide

Classical guitars have a unique tonal character that you should try to preserve or enhance when installing a new pickup. Let’s see what to look for when buying classical guitar pickups.

Types of Pickups

Transducer pickups are a popular choice and are usually attached to the soundboard so that they can capture the vibrations of the top wood. Soundboard transducers are known for being great at reproducing the nuances of fingerpicking and delicate classical guitar techniques.

Under-saddle pickups, normally found in steel-string acoustics, can also do wonders on a classical guitar; these pickups provide a clear, bright, and more modern sound compared to the others. The downside is they may require some modification to fit the wider saddle slot of a classical guitar.

Finally, internal microphones are another option to capture the guitar's natural sound from within the instrument. While they can provide an ultra-realistic tone, they’re often sensitive to feedback and environmental noise: we'd recommend this option only for recording studio sessions or small live performances.

Playing Style

Classical guitarists often opt for soundboard transducer pickups because they can carefully pick the subtle vibrations of the wood and the guitar's natural resonance, preserving the nuances of fingerpicked notes and the rich harmonics of classical music.

However, if you play flamenco or other more diverse styles, a soundboard transducer pickup might not be able to capture more powerful strumming and percussive elements faithfully. For those styles, a piezoelectric pickup is the real deal.

Installation

Some classical guitar pickups require professional installation, which may involve drilling holes in your guitar. Once done, there’s no turning back.

If the idea of permanently modifying your classical doesn’t appeal to you, external pickups are a valid option: they can be added or removed without permanently altering your guitar and are usually quite versatile and affordable.

Feedback Resistance

Soundboard transducer pickups, which are in contact with the soundboard, tend to have better feedback resistance compared to microphones or other types of pickups. Also, pickups with built-in feedback control can help immensely, preserving the quality of your sound even when turning the volume up.

Bear in mind that the louder you are, the more crucial feedback resistance becomes. If you frequently play in loud environments or with a band, I’d suggest you invest in a pickup with an advanced feedback suppression system.

Preamp and Controls

Many pickups come with built-in preamps and tone controls, which allow you to shape and refine your amplified sound by adjusting volume, tone, and EQ settings. Some pickups even have onboard tuners, which can be useful for live performances.

Preamps allow you to fine-tune your sound directly from your guitar, meaning you can leave some pedals at home, like external EQ pedals or processors.

Even though I'm sure you love the sound of your classical guitar, there are certain situations when adjusting your sound becomes a necessity. For this reason, having a pickup that offers this option can be a lifesaver.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the purpose of a pickup on a classical guitar?

A pickup on a classical guitar can capture the vibrations of the strings and body, converting them into an electrical signal and amplifying them. This makes the classical guitar audible in large venues or when performing in a band. It works just as the pickups for an acoustic or electric guitar, with a particular focus on preserving the natural sound and tonal characteristics of your instrument.

Do I need a professional to install a classical guitar pickup?

Some pickups, like soundboard transducers, can be installed by the guitarists themselves, while others, like internal mics, should be installed by professionals or guitarists who know their way around drilling holes in acoustic instruments. Remember that repairing damage on a classical guitar is often difficult, if not impossible, without altering its sonic characteristics.

How can I prevent feedback when using a pickup on a classical guitar?

Choose pickups with good feedback resistance, use soundhole covers, and find the least feedback-prone position in relation to the amplifier. Whenever possible, make EQ adjustments on your guitar to help control feedback.

Are there pickups with onboard preamps and tone controls for classical guitars?

Yes. Pickups designed for classical guitars with onboard preamps and tone controls allow musicians to adjust volume, tone, and EQ settings directly on the guitar, making it easier to adjust the tone of a classical guitar on the fly.

Are there well-known brands known for producing quality classical guitar pickups?

Most of the brands named above are some of the best in the market: Fishman, LR Baggs, K&K Sound, but also DPA, Barbera, and Element. These brands offer a wide range of options to suit all tastes and budgets.

Final Thoughts

We hope this guide will help you choose the best pickups for your classical guitar. Many musicians end up spending countless hours figuring out the best pickup system for their beloved nylon-string instrument, so hopefully, this piece has given you all the info you need to make a conscious decision.

In summary, if you're looking for the best sound and most natural sound for your classical guitar, look no further than the LR Baggs Anthem, a pickup that'll enhance the beauty of your guitar with subtle warmth and extreme sonic accuracy.

If you're on a budget, the Kremona NG-1 is a reasonably-priced option that sounds great and requires no modifications on your instrument.

Good luck!