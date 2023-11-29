Taylor Swift Takes to Social Media to Thank Fans and Touring Family as 2023 Eras Shows Wrap Up

No matter if you are a fan or not, there is no way to escape the massive reach of Taylor Swift. In 2023, she kicked off the first leg of her Eras Tour, which set numerous records and apparently brought in $13 million in U.S. ticket sales per night, but she also kindled a relationship with tight end Travis Kelce. With 2023 simply being the year of Taylor Swift, it seems the singer decided to end her final show of the year by thanking those around her and most importantly – her fans.

With Swift ending a six-concert run in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, the singer decided to take a moment and show just how grateful she is. Posting on X, she wrote how performing in Brazil has been an ongoing dream for her. “Bringing a tour to Brazil has been something I’ve dreamt of for years, and those fans blew my expectations away. We’ve officially wrapped up the 2023 Eras Tour and we got to end the year with 6 shows in Rio and São Paulo, with the most magical crowds.”

While fans clamor to see Swift perform in person, the number of people who work behind the scenes to make each show possible also received praise from the icon. “I’m so grateful to my touring family, my band, crew and dancers for everything they put into this show all year.”

Swift Continues To Conquer The World

Still trying to process 2023 and all the success that followed, Swift added, “To the people who came to see it, you are what made those stadiums feel so alive and electric and unforgettable for me. Really just feeling so proud and moved by what I got to be a part of. See you in 2024.”

Continuing to dominate the music industry and the world, Swift will return to the stage in February 2024 when she takes her show to Japan, Australia, and Singapore. In May, the singer will tackle the European portion of her trip before returning to the U.S. once again in October.

While fans praise her show, another icon, Billy Joel, also showered the singer with love and support after he witnessed her perform with his two daughters. He admitted, “I got very cool dad points. Oh, she’s great. She’s really very good. We’re going to probably go see her again.”

