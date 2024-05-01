Randy Travis Announces His First “Brand New Studio Recording” Since His Near-Fatal Stroke in 2013

The legendary voice of Randy Travis has been largely absent from the country music world for more than a decade. A near-fatal stroke took his ability to speak and sing in 2013. As a result, he hasn’t recorded any new music since before the stroke. Now, that has changed. Earlier today, he took to social media to announce that a new song titled “Where That Came From” will drop this Friday (May 3).

Travis took to social media to tease the new song on Sunday (April 28). The post included a 16-second clip of the new song with Travis smiling and nodding along to the music. This morning, he gave fans a larger sample of what’s to come.

It’s been a while since my last new recording, but I’m excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, "Where That Came From".https://t.co/SWkXfwrKHy pic.twitter.com/l22hPd0AZy — Randy Travis (@randytravis) May 1, 2024

“It’s been a while since my last new recording, but I’m excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade,” he wrote in the post. The attached video features the chorus of the new song as well as shots of Travis in the studio recording it.

“She had eyes like diamonds that caught the light / Oh but they dark and deeper than the night. / But when she’d smile / Out came the sun. / And there ain’t no more where that came from,” he sings in his instantly recognizable silky smooth baritone.

Interestingly, the video doesn’t show Travis singing. However, he’s clearly happy with what he hears.

Randy Travis Shares More About His New Song

Those on Randy Travis’ mailing list heard about the new song yesterday (April 30). “There were times I wondered if my days of recording new songs were behind me and the gift of getting back into the studio to record something new for y’all is something I’m deeply grateful for,” he wrote in the email. “This song is a special one and done differently than any of my previous recordings. It’s a thrill to be able to get back in the saddle again to produce and share new music with you,” he added.

The email didn’t have any details on the recording process. However, it did promise that fans will learn more this week. “You’ll hear much more about the special tram of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week,” he wrote. “In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there’s always more where that came from. Thank you for singing along all these years.”

