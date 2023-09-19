The Nautical Story Behind the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?”

The origins of Pixies’ biggest hit take place underwater. The Boston-based band was formed by lead singer Black Francis and guitarist Joey Santiago when they were suitemates at the University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1986 and was known for their distinct sound that shifts between loud and quiet production.

Upon its release in 1988, “Where Is My Mind?” was something of an anomaly. It wasn’t released as an official single and didn’t even make an appearance on the Billboard charts in the U.S. (it was a hit in the United Kingdom and Canada). But “Mind” has become a cult classic and one of the band’s signature songs. Turns out the song’s origin story is as peculiar as its popularity.

Meaning Behind the Song

Though Francis was in college when he wrote what would become one of the band’s biggest hits, he drew inspiration from an experience that happened years prior. The way Francis tells it, the story sounds like something out of a dream. “The song is about a high-school trip to the Bahamas. I was swimming in clear water and there was a small fish – about four inches, not dangerous at all – that was aggressively following me and poking me,” he explained to The Guardian in 2020. “It kept doing it – it freaked me out. I was like, ‘I have to get away from this fucking crazy fish.’”

Francis directly translated that underwater encounter into the lyrics, Way out in the water, see it swimmin’ / I was swimmin’ in the Caribbean / Animals were hiding behind the rock / Except the little fish / Bumped into me, I swear he was trying to talk to me. Francis didn’t think much of the song while he was writing it until his wife at the time affirmed that he had something worth pursuing. “I was in the bedroom playing this song and she stuck her head out—and she never did this with any other song, ever—and said: ‘That’s a good one, finish it,’” the writer recalled.

The song was recorded in 1987 at a studio in the band’s native Boston and released on their breakthrough debut album, Surfer Rosa. The song rose to prominence a decade after its release due to its use in the Brad Pitt-fronted 1999 film, Fight Club. In retrospect, Francis said that “Mind” is the song that best represents the Pixies’ sound. “There’s something about the major to minor chord shift in the song that resonates along with the universal sentiment of the title,” he continued. “Sonically, if you had to pick a song to sum up our band this would be it. It’s emblematic of what we do with that loud/quiet dynamic.”

After establishing a legacy of pioneers in the 1990s alternative and grunge music movement, the Pixies disbanded in 1993 and reunited in 2004. They released their first album in 23 years, Indie Candy, in 2014. They’ve since released three more albums, the most recent being Doggerel in 2022.

Photo by Debbie Hickey/Getty Images