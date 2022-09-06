Pixies Electrify with Roaring New Anthem,”Dregs of the Wine”

Pixies have released a thundering new single from their upcoming album, Doggerel.

The darkly-tinged, ominous-sounding “Dregs of the Wine” explodes into a galloping anthem about “living in Los Angeles in the ’90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times,” said frontman Black Francis in a statement.

The latest single is the first track from the alt-rock foursome to include a songwriting credit from band member Joey Santiago. “I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing,” the guitarist said. “After I stopped playing, I put it down and went, ‘Well, that was a fucking waste of time, what a piece of shit I am.’

“I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me,” he continued, “She played it back to me, and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!'”

“Dregs of Wine” follows previously released singles, “There’s a Moon On” and “Vault of Heaven.”

Since their 2004 reunion, the band has released three studio albums, including Indie Cindy (2014), Head Carrier (2016), and Beneath the Eyrie (2019) with the forthcoming Doggerel set for a Sept. 30 release.

With the announcement of their new album earlier this summer, band members explained how this one would be different.

“This time around we have grown,” Santiago explained. “We no longer have under two-minute songs. We have little breaks, more conventional arrangements but still our twists in there.”

“We’re trying to do things that are very big and bold and orchestrated,” Black Francis added of Doggerel, “The punky stuff, I really like playing it but you just cannot artificially create that shit. There’s another way to do this, there’s other things we can do with this extra special energy that we’re encountering.”

Photo: Courtesy Herfitz PR