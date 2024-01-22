Pixies and Modest Mouse Announce 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour

In the wake of 2023’s successful co-headlining run, American alt-rock superstars Pixies and Modest Mouse have announced yet another tour slated for 2024. The tour will feature singer/songwriter Cat Power as main support for the North American Spring/Summer run.

The Firefly Distillery in Charleston, South Carolina will be the tour’s official launch pad on May 31. Assuming no further tour dates are announced, Fiddler’s Green in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, June 30th is likely going to be the last stop on the tour.

Short of announcing it on their respective social media accounts, neither band has provided many details on the next nationwide tour. However, this is a tour that needs little introduction. Last year’s co-headlining tour was an incredible one. It sold out fast and many diehard fans of the bands missed out, so it’s only natural that an encore tour would happen in 2024.

General ticket sales for this tour will start on Friday, January 26 at about 10:00 am local. But if you want to get your hands on presale tickets, you have a few options. The official presale event will start on January 23 at 10:00 am EST via Ticketmaster for all tour dates noted at the end of this article.

If you aren’t able to get your tickets during the presale events, we recommend looking through StubHub once general ticket sales have gone live. You might get lucky! Plus, StubHub is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about scams.

Pixies are one of the most beloved alt-rock bands in the world. The group started in the early days of grunge (or proto-grunge, depending on who you ask) in the late 1980s. The band has inspired the likes of Nirvana, Radiohead, Weezer, and many other bands that boomed in the 1990s. Pixies have released seven studio albums in their decades-long career, including the iconic Surfer Rosa from 1988 and Doolittle from 1989.

Similarly, Modest Mouse has cemented itself as a symbol of late 1990s indie rock. The band recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of their iconic album The Lonesome Crowded West with a sold-out tour.

And you can’t talk about 1990s indie rock without mentioning singer/songwriter Cat Power, whose songwriting prowess has spanned decades. Her lyricism and aesthetics have inspired the likes of Angel Olsen, Lana Del Rey, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more.

This tour sold out pretty fast last year, so we can only assume it will sell out fast in 2024. Don’t wait around to get your tickets to see Pixies and Modest Mouse live!

Friday, May 31 – Charleston, SC at Firefly Distillery

Saturday, Jun 01 – Charlotte, NC at PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, Jun 02 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

Tuesday, Jun 04 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Wednesday, Jun 05 – Cincinnati, OH at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday, Jun 07 – Pittsburgh, PA at Stage AE (Modest Mouse Only)

Saturday, Jun 08 – Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

Sunday, Jun 09 – Laval, QC at Place Bell

Tuesday, Jun 11 – Gilford, NH at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wednesday, Jun 12 – Philadelphia, PA at TD Pavilion at The Mann

Friday, Jun 14 – Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Saturday, Jun 15 – Queens, NY at Forest Hills Stadium

Sunday, Jun 16 – Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center

Tuesday, Jun 18 – Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Wednesday, Jun 19 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Thursday, Jun 20 – Minneapolis, MN at Surly Brewing Company

Saturday, Jun 22 – Madison, WI at Breese Stevens Field

Sunday, Jun 23 – Waukee, IA at Vibrant Music Hall

Monday, Jun 24 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

Wednesday, Jun 26 – Austin, TX at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Thursday, Jun 27 – Irving, TX at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Friday, Jun 28 – Rogers, AR at Walmart AMP

Sunday, Jun 30 – Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green

