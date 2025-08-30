The NFL Is Back: Here Are 3 of the Best Monday Night Anthems in the League’s History

The NFL is back, well, pre-season at least. However, come Thursday, September 4, the 2025 NFL season will kick off with a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. Subsequently, the masses will get an onslaught of football on Sunday, and then after that, Monday Night Football will kick off with a game on September 8 between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings. All that being said, the return of the NFL also means the return of its catchy and staple theme songs.

For some, the return of the NFL means nothing. For others, it means everything. Football fan or not, the NFL’s theme songs are an epitome of American culture. Whether it be Carrie Underwood’s Sunday night anthem or CBS’ orchestrated intro, the music of the NFL is what helps make the game and the league so iconically recognizable. And when it comes to Monday night football, here are three of the best in the history of the storied league.

“All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” by Hank Williams Jr.

To the rest of the world and to many Americans, there might not be anything more American than country music and football. Well, in 1989, it seems ABC and the NFL agreed, as they had country music legend Hank Williams Jr. rework his infamous “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight” single for the Monday night theme song.

The song seemingly accomplishes exactly what it sets out to do: Get one pumped up for football on a Monday night. Williams Jr.’s classic reimagining was the official theme song for Monday Night Football until 2011.

“Heavy Action” by Johnny Pearson

Pearson’s epic orchestra piece is arguably the most widely recognizable piece of music in the NFL’s history. As soon as somebody hears the first few notes of the song, they know exactly what is going to come on TV. For those who have been waiting for football all year, the song is a rush of dopamine to the dome.

While Monday Night Football still uses snippets of the song in broadcasts, it is not the official theme song. Regardless, it is a fan favorite. That being said, the song has stuck around since its debut in 1976. Will it ever go away? Hopefully not.

“In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins feat. Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, and Cindy Blackman Santana

The current NFL Monday Night theme song is without a doubt the most grandiose one in the series’ history. Regarding talent, the songs feature some of the most popular musicians of the 21st century. Also, it reimagines one of the most popular songs of all time. Needless to say, it was bound to be a success, and thus far, it has been.

The theme song originally became a part of the program in 2023. Since then, it has continually graced the TV screens of homes and bars across the world. Who knows how long the NFL and ESPN will keep this one, but for now, it’s getting the job done quite well.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images