Elvis Costello Appearing on the Next Episode of New MGM+ Performance Series ‘Words + Music’; Announces 2026 UK Headlining Shows

Elvis Costello will be featured on a new episode of the recently launched MGM+ series Words + Music. The program is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service on Sunday, December 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Videos by American Songwriter

Words + Music is a music-performance series based on the acclaimed Audible audio series of the same name. Costello’s episode will feature the 71-year-old British Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing select tunes from his expansive catalog. He’ll be accompanied by his longtime backing band The Imposters. He also will be joined by two special guests—multi-instrumentalist Eleanor Whitmore and uilleann pipes player Seán McKeon.

[Get Tickets to See Elvis Costello Perform Live]

The show also will feature Elvis sharing stories about his music and career, as well as an immersive presentation including Costello’s own artwork, cartoons, and family photos projected on video screens.

The Words + Music TV series premiered on November 30 with an episode featuring John Legend. Costello’s episode is the third of four weekly shows making up the series’ inaugural season. Sheryl Crow appeared on the December 7 episode, while season one will come to a close on December 21 with a show featuring Alanis Morissette.

About Elvis Costello’s Upcoming Tour Plans

Costello has just announced his first headlining shows of 2026, a series of four U.K. performances in June and July. The concerts are part of Elvis’ ongoing “Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello” tour. The gigs will feature him playing with The Imposters and guest guitarist Charlie Sexton.

The shows are scheduled for June 13 in Birmingham, June 15 in London, June 23 in Portsmouth, and July 6 in Newcastle.

The trek showcases songs from the first nine years of Costello’s career, spanning from his 1977 debut album, My Aim Is True, through 1986’s Blood & Chocolate. According to a press release, the concerts also will include “other surprises.”

The headlining concerts will overlap with a series of nine previously announced European performances that will feature Costello and The Imposters with Sexton opening for Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts. Those gigs span from a June 19 show in Manchester, U.K., through a July 8 concert in Weert, Netherlands.

Tickets for the headlining shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 12, at 10 a.m. GMT. Pre-sale tickets are available now. Check out Costello’s full list of tour dates at ElvisCostello.com.

(Courtesy of MGM+)



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.