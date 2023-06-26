The Optimistic Meaning Behind George Michael’s 1987 Hit “Faith”

A year after releasing his third and final Wham! album, Music from the Edge of Heaven in 1986, George Michael embarked on his solo career. He also had a revamped look — leather jacket, five-o’clock shadow. Michael released his revelatory collection of solo songs on his debut solo album Faith.

Videos by American Songwriter

The album shot to No. 1 worldwide, including the Billboard 200 where it spent 12 weeks in the peak position. The title track also spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The Meaning of “Faith”

The title track was not referencing religion or one’s faith, but more of a belief in the end of a relationship, and showing them the door.

Though the song starts off with temptation, it jumps to questioning the sincerity of a partner — Before you throw my heart back on the floor.

Well, I guess it would be nice if I could touch your body

I know not everybody has got a body like you

But I gotta think twice before I give my heart away

And I know all the games you play because I played them, too

Oh, but I need some time off from that emotion

Time to pick my heart up off the floor

Oh, when that love comes down without devotion

Well, it takes a strong man, baby

But I’m showin’ you the door

“It represents the way I feel at the moment,” said Michael of the song when released. “It’s another word for my hope and optimism. Faith to me is really such a strong word and the more I got into the idea of the song being the single, the more I liked the idea of using it as the title track.”

Something More Divine?

Regardless of its lyrics, at the time of its release, Michael, who was raised a Protestant, was questioned about his religious beliefs. He said he didn’t follow any religion, specifically, but did believe in faith.

“I do not have a religion,” said Michael in 1988, “but I believe that one can influence one’s life, one’s future, through faith and decency towards others.”

Lyrically, most of Faith delves into deeper storylines, from the sexual (“I Want Your Sex”), addiction (“Monkey”), and his heavily threaded gospel-soul ballad “Father Figure.” Faith showcased Michael as one of the most perceptive and nuanced songwriters, following his Wham! days.

“I think it says something for the power of the music, that I’ve managed to change the perception of what I do to the degree that I have in this short a time,” said Michael of the album Faith. “Because it’s something that a lot of people thought wasn’t possible.”

(Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images)