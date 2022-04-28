New George Michael Doc Set for June Release

You gotta have faith!

And for those who do, it’s paid off—at least when it comes to the new George Michael documentary.

Yes, there’s a new doc in the works portraying the life and career of the famed “Faith” singer. Once perhaps the biggest name in popular music, the now-late-George Michael returns for “his final work” as the narrator of the new film.

That “deeply autobiographical” movie, George Michael Freedom Uncut, is set to drop as a “global cinema event” on June 22.

Michael’s official Twitter shared the news on social media today (April 27), writing to its tens of thousands of followers, “Tickets are now on sale for George Michael Freedom Uncut, his final work. Screening in cinemas worldwide, Wednesday, June 22nd. Book your tickets here today: https://GeorgeMichael.lnk.to/FreedomUncutTiomUncutTicketsTA.”

In the documentary, the British-born pop star, who experienced the highest highs and some of the lowest lows during his career, reveals the inner workings of his mind as he was at the top of the charts.

Michael, who passed away in 2016, was very hands-on with the making of the film before he died. The movie also features Stevie Wonder, Sir Elton John, comedian Ricky Gervais, Mark Ronson, Liam Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, James Corden, Tony Bennett, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and many more.

Tickets are on Sale today for Cinemas Worldwide HERE. And fans can check out the new trailer for the doc below.

And in other news, Michael’s Twitter feed shared that a new box set celebrating the artist’s work is due to drop later this summer on July 8.

The account shared, “‘Older is my greatest moment’ – George Michael We’re proud to announce a deluxe, limited edition box set celebrating ‘Older’ will be released on July 8th. The album will also be released individually in 2LP, CD and digital formats. Pre-order here: https://GeorgeMichael.lnk.to/OlderTA“

Photo by Steve Rapport/Getty Images