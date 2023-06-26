Taylor Swift’s Signed Guitar Sells For $120k at Auction That Benefits Kids With Cancer

Taylor Swift’s signature is certainly worth the prize! Recently, Toby Keith and Friends unveiled the highest-earning items from their 2023 OK Kids Korral auction, aimed at supporting children fighting cancer and their families. While extravagant trips to Europe, exclusive personal experiences with Toby Keith, and autographs from various celebrities undoubtedly generated substantial funds, it was a guitar bearing the signature of the renowned pop icon that stole the show and surpassed all other items at the event held earlier this month.

According to Billboard, the guitar endorsed by Swift fetched an astounding $120,000, contributing to a remarkable milestone of $1.8 million in total earnings for the charity event. Among the other notable top earners were an exclusive fishing excursion and a personal dining experience with Toby Keith, valued at $80,000 and $70,000, respectively.

Additionally, a guitar generously donated by Lon Helton from Country Countdown USA garnered $44,000, while autographs from esteemed artists such as Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Brantley Gilbert, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Ingrid Andress, Maren Morris, Luke Bryan, and Jelly Roll also made significant contributions.

The auction featured a range of additional items, including memorabilia from NFL quarterback Joe Burrow, NBA sensation Steph Curry, and golf legend Tiger Woods. Since its establishment in 2006, The Toby Keith Foundation has been dedicated to generating financial resources and offering accommodations for pediatric cancer patients in Oklahoma. A notable achievement came in 2014 when they successfully built the OK Kids Korral, a facility designed to provide a comforting stay for families while their children undergo treatment.

“Next year, it’ll be the 10th year for OK Kids Korral, 20th year of my foundation party,” Keith went on to tell The Oklahoman at this year’s event. “We’re gonna celebrate a 10 and a 20, and we’re gonna blow it out. It’s amazing how much support we get. But it takes that kind of support to handle 300 families a year.”

(Photo Credit: Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)