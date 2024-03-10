Billie Eilish and Brother Finneas Deliver Breathtaking Oscars Performance of “What Was I Made For?”

Taking over the Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater, the 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, showcased an array of talent as numerous celebrities looked to bring home an Oscar. While 2023 featured several hit films, nothing compared to the fandom surrounding Barbie and Oppenheimer. With Barbie receiving nine nominations, singer Billie Eilish looked to bring home an Oscar for “What Was I Made For?” Featured in the film, the song became somewhat of an anthem for the movie that dominated the box office. And while not knowing if her name was going to be called, she gave a rousing performance that left fans silent.

Walking to the stage, Eilish seemed right at home as she performed at the awards twice before. It also helped that her brother Finneas O’Connell was on the piano. Still, that didn’t stop the singer from getting nervous. She told the Los Angeles Times before her performance, “I just don’t want to break anything. I don’t want to stumble. I don’t want to spill anything. Then the Grammys is like your homie’s party and we’re here and I know you guys, I love it. It’s friends, it’s whatever. The Oscars is the coolest kids. What do the cool kids do at the table? I don’t know. It’s very intimidating. Performing at the Oscars, which I’ve done now twice: Terrifying. Horribly terrifying. But in a great way. I love it.”

After receiving applause from those in the audience, fans online also showered Eilish with praise. “I love Billie like that’s talent and this song is poignant yet so simple.” Another viewer wrote, “Billie Eilish & Phinneas are the truth. Generational talent.”

I love Billie like that’s talent and this song is poignant yet so simple #Oscars — Ella Ella (@helenofchicago) March 10, 2024

Billie Eilish & Phinneas are the truth. Generational talent. #Oscars — daniel (@dmusa24) March 10, 2024

Billie Eilish And Finneas Discuss “I’m Just Ken”

Having to compete against “I’m Just Ken” for best original song, Eilish had nothing but love for the song written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. She admitted, “It’s so perfect for the movie. It’s so perfect for Ken. And just the goofiness and the silliness of that character.”

Even Eilish’s brother, Finneas, had nothing but praise for “I’m Just Ken”, adding, “It just makes me laugh. I love Greta Gerwig so much, and I can so see her saying, ‘I want there to be this crazy dance montage ballad scene, and we need this song of this crazy character,’ played so well by Ryan [Gosling]. And I don’t know, the whole thing is just so entertaining and funny to me.”

