Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, March 10, 2024?

Since returning on February 18, fans of American Idol watched as judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry sifted through a new batch of aspiring artists looking to grab the spotlight. Kicking off season 22, the judges have met some impressive singers with two platinum tickets already being handed out to both Abi Carter and Odell Bunton Jr. With just one more platinum ticket up for grabs, fans are anxiously awaiting to see which contestant is talented enough to snag that last ticket. With it being Sunday, here are all the details about the shows upcoming episodes and what to expect.

For starters, there is no new episode of American Idol tonight. That’s right, although the show only returned just a few weeks ago, fans will have to wait before they are able to see which singer will make it to Hollywood Week. Looking at The Futon Critic, American Idol will return next Sunday with one more round of auditions. After that, the singers will find themselves in Hollywood Week before heading into the Hawaii Round. Along the way, singes will get the chance to hear some advice from both Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll.

Why Isn’t ‘American Idol’ On Tonight?

While there is no new episode tonight, American Idol isn’t trying to prolong the season as their off week surrounds ABC. Since 2018, ABC has hosted the show with Richie, Perry, and Bryan as judges. Although the network revived the hit show, they are also the home to the Oscars. With the 96th Academy Awards taking place tonight, starting at 7:00 p.m., American Idol finds itself with a week off as films like Barbie and Oppenheimer look to make history.

With Jimmy Kimmel hosting the Oscars, Richie recently appeared on his show to discuss the new season of American Idol and the decision for Perry to leave. Like Richie and Bryan, Perry has been a regular judge on the show since it was revamped by ABC. When asked about which celebrity he would love to see take her spot, Richie seemed stumped on who to pick. When Kimmel suggested either Cyndi Lauper or Madonna, the singer insisted, “Wow. Madonna, if you’re listening…call me. We got to call.”

Be sure to catch the new episode of American Idol, airing on Sunday, March 17 on ABC.

