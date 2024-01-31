The Personal Inspiration Behind Iron Maiden’s “Wasted Years”

One of Iron Maiden’s most famous and accessible songs was inspired by the real-life fatigue and heartache that can come from spending excessive time on the road and being away from home, as the band did on their World Slavery Tour between August 1984 and July 1985. But the track also inspires listeners to not lament past wasted time and to embrace what is happening right now. You can’t change the past, and you will lose more time fretting over it.

Videos by American Songwriter

“From the coast of gold/Across the seven seas/I’m travelin’ on far and wide/But now it seems I’m just a stranger to myself/And all the things I sometimes do/It isn’t me but someone else

So, understand/Don’t waste your time/Always searching for those wasted years/Face up… make your stand/And realize you’re living in the golden years”

“Wasted Years”—The First Song Fully Written by Guitarist Adrian Smith

Adrian Smith had joined the British band in late 1980 before they recorded their second album Killers. He began making musical contributions to their next album, Number Of The Beast. This song was different, however. It had that epic quality of a Maiden tune, but it was removed from the horror, fantasy, and historical lyrics of so many of their other songs.

In a 2020 interview with Forbes, Smith recalled of the early ‘80s: “That was a time in my life where I was in sort of an unusual situation, for anybody really. You find yourself traveling the world, the United States, playing in these huge stadiums and getting lots of attention, meeting a lot of different people, getting into a lot of crazy situations because of the lifestyle. It definitely got on top of me a little bit. I think everyone handles it differently. We were all exposed to the same things, but, I was always a bit of a shy kid, so maybe it was a little more difficult for me. I’m certainly not complaining, that’s just the way it was.”

Smith on the Lyrics Behind “Wasted Years”

It’s easy to see how that tumultuous time would be reflected in Smith’s lyrics for “Wasted Years” which surfaced on the band’s sixth studio album, 1986’s Somewhere In Time. The massive success of 1984’s Powerslave album led to a nearly year-long world tour that was likely exhilarating and exhausting for the band. They had four months afterward to catch their breath before jumping into the next album cycle.

Smith recalled to Metal Talk in 2020 how he wrote “Wasted Years” on the Island of Jersey. The band would rehearse in the Channel Islands and then record in the Bahamas to record. He had been messing around with the early Roland guitar synthesizers but had no idea how to use them. When it made a repeating sound, he worked off of that to begin writing the tune. He recorded a 4-track cassette demo of the song but was not sure it was right for Maiden. When bassist and band leader Steve Harris came by one time to ask if he had any new ideas for the next Maiden record, Smith played him some things but shrugged off “Wasted Years”. Harris, however, was enchanted by it and insisted it go on the album. Ironically, it would be the only song on the Somewhere In Time album not to feature guitar synthesizers.

The lead single for Somewhere In Time, “Wasted Years” went Top 20 in the UK. It also ranked Top 10 in Finland and Holland. The song has remained in their set at various times across the decades. They performed it at Somewhere Back in Time World Tour (2008-09) and The Future Past Tour (2023). The song has a timeless message that will always resonate with listeners. It can be applied to so many different personal situations.

Yet, in the end, the message is clear.

Move forward and live the life you have now, not regret the past or what could have been.

(Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)