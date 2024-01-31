Bourbon & Beyond 2024: Headliners, How To Buy Tickets, and More

One of the biggest country music festivals, the Bourbon and Beyond Festival, is just around the corner with a lineup so stacked you can’t help but buy a ticket. This year’s headliners include Zach Bryan, the Dave Matthews Band, Tyler Childers, Neil Young, and more.

The 2024 Bourbon and Beyond Festival will be held from September 19th – September 22nd in Louisville, Kentucky. As the name implies, it’s one of the biggest bourbon festivals in the country as well, so anyone who’s a fan of country music and corn whiskey couldn’t ask for a better weekend.

If you want to go to this year’s Bourbon and Beyond Festival to see Cody Jinks and more, tickets are available now through StubHub where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

While Bourbon and Beyond’s headliners are more than enough reason to go, the festival is filled with even more astounding acts. Some of the other notable performers heading to the fest include Matchbox Twenty, My Morning Jacket, and the Beach Boys.

There are multiple ticket types for Bourbon and Beyond 2024, including a basic General Admission ticket that grants you entry to the festival, VIP which comes with entry to the festival and added benefits like dedicated VIP bars, and Beyond VIP which takes everything VIP does and turns it up a notch.

Campers may be interested in the Bourbon and Beyond as the festival offers multiple forms of camping including RV camping, car and tent camping, and even an exclusive barrel cove “glamping” experience that comes with your own “Bell Tent” right by the entrance to the festival.

While Bourbon and Beyond may be a couple of months away, tickets are already selling fast. It makes sense; with a lineup that stacked, how could they not? If you want to head to Louisville for four days of great music and even better bourbon, go to StubHub to get your official tickets or click here.

Bourbon and Beyond 2024 Festival Lineup:

Courtesy of Bourbon & Beyond

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Bourbon and Beyond Festival go on sale?

Tickets for the 2024 Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Bourbon and Beyond Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Sierra Ferrell and more at the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bourbon and Beyond Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Bourbon and Beyond Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are several different pricing tiers for Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival 2024, including General Admission, VIP, and Beyond VIP.

Each tier comes with unique benefits that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to your very own private bar), we’d point you in the direction of the Beyond VIP tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 20 tickets per transaction for the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival?

It doesn’t look like this year’s edition of Bourbon and Beyond will be including a meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities.

Is there an age restriction for the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP and Beyond VIP pass holders will have access to an exclusive merchandise table as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to the Bourbon and Beyond Music Festival 2024 directly through StubHub or by clicking here.