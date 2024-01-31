‘The Voice’ Winner Huntley Recreates Iconic Andy Griffith Photo in “Full Circle Moment”

Life has been a whirlwind for Huntley since being crowned The Voice season 24 winner. The last four weeks have seen him belting the national anthem for his favorite NFL team, bringing smiles to the faces of those experiencing homelessness, and performing before two sold-out crowds at the legendary Pioneer Theater in Manteo, North Carolina.

Huntley may not have had time to process his “unbelievable” win, but he did take a moment to stand in the shoes of one of his heroes. The alt-rock powerhouse recently posted a photo to his Instagram that showed him recreating an iconic picture of Pioneer Theater staple Andy Griffith.

Huntley Does “The Andy”

The black-and-white photo shows Huntley grinning broadly from his vantage point atop a ladder as he points to a marquee featuring his name. The picture replicates one taken of Griffith at the 1957 opening of his first feature film, “Face in the Crowd.”

Local legend Griffith charmed many a Pioneer Theater audience with his folksy demeanor, deep Southern drawl, and lovably gruff voice. The venue is one of the longest-running family-owned movie theaters in the country. It is beloved for its intimate atmosphere, bygone ticket prices ($7 to see a movie), and popcorn “made with love,” according to WAVY.com.

The historic venue seemed delighted to extend the same hospitality to Huntley. In a Facebook post they wrote, “We are honored to be a part of this young man’s dream. Huntley is the real deal. Authentic, humble, gifted are just a few words to describe him.”

Coming Full Circle

The moment likely felt all the more surreal for Huntley. He and his mother bonded over reruns of “The Andy Griffith Show” on Nick At Nite during his childhood in Spring Hill, Florida.

“Another full circle moment!” Huntley wrote in the caption, punctuated with two emojis: a pair of praying hands and the universal “rock on” symbol.

Huntley’s enthusiasm was contagious. “So happy to see your dreams coming true,” one fan commented on Instagram. “Enjoy, you deserve every minute of it.”

“How beautiful to have come full circle and to honor that journey,” another user wrote.

(Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)