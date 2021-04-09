The Road Hammers Announce Re-Entrance, Premiere “The Boys Are Back At It”

After two years without new releases, Canadian country stars, The Road Hammers return with an electric new rock anthem track, “The Boys Are Back At It.” In 2014, Jason McCoy, Clayton Bellamy, and Chris Byrne released their now certified Platinum, self-titled debut album, which topped the Canadian country albums chart. The breakout record also won a Juno Award for Country Recording of the Year and delivered four Top 10 singles at country radio, including “I’m A Road Hammer,” “East Bound and Down,” and “Girl on the Billboard.”

“The Road Hammers have always prided ourselves on being the soundtrack to the freedom of the open road, and now more than ever, we’re pumped to get out there and do what we do, for the people we love,” says McCoy. “As the song says, we’re ‘back in the saddle,’ and we can’t wait to turn it up.”

The group signed with American record label Montage Music Group in 2007, where they released the top 50 charting album Blood Sweat & Steel. Known for their energetic and highly entertaining live show, The Road Hammers have become international fan favorites, touring extensively, including runs in North America, Europe, and Australia. Releasing six albums to date, with six Top 10 hits and nine Top 20 singles, including “Homegrown,” “Crazy About You,” and the certified Platinum “Mud,” the trio celebrates an erupting re-entrance, showing no signs of slowing down.

With good friend and collaborator Travis Nesbitt, the band brought their rock n’ roll vision to life through video. The electrifying visualizer reconfirms the palpable energy of The Road Hammers’ live show fans have been missing for some time now.

“Nesbitt shares our vision and passion,” says McCoy. “We may be a roots band, but we love huge rock production—all the lights, all the pyro, bring it! I believe people hear with their eyes; we wanted to make a video that reflected who we are as a live band,” adding, “We like it loud.”

The band believes this work reflects where they are as individuals. “We have a few miles under our belt, we’re not on this journey trying to chase anything, and we’re not trying to outrun something in the rearview mirror. We’re just enjoying the ride for what it is,” says McCoy. “I think our songwriting is more relaxed in that as well.”

The artist continues, “If you love what you do, and truly want to challenge yourself, I think it’s impossible not to grow an artist, in some way. It just happens with time and life.”

Listen to The Road Hammers’ new track, “The Boys Are Back At It,” below. Look out for more new music, here.