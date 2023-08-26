The Societal Meaning Behind “Say It Isn’t True” by Jackson Browne

Rocker and political activist Jackson Browne has never shied away from discussing complex topics. Since the start of his music career in the 1960s, when Browne was still a teenager, he has incorporated his beliefs into his songs. From protests against war and consumerism to songs about tolerance and mortality, his music has always been colored by current social issues.

Browne’s career has spanned decades and produced many hits during that time. He is undoubtedly best remembered for his 1972 songs “Doctor, My Eyes” and “Rock Me On The Water.” The singer has also become known as a master of subversion, pairing satire with social critiques in high-spirited tunes. He has been a vocal opponent of nuclear warfare for decades, often performing at nuclear power plants to aid in community protests.

But few songs have been as open and frank as “Say It Isn’t True” (1983). The track, included on Browne’s album Lawyers in Love, received criticism for being too simplistic in its meaning. “Say It Isn’t True” speaks about the threat of war and nuclear annihilation from an individual perspective. The song is intentionally quiet and withdrawn, prompting a more personal view to which every listener can relate.

Lawyers In Love

Browne wanted to keep things simple and authentic for his 1983 album Lawyers In Love. Rather than recording in a traditional studio, he converted a warehouse in downtown Los Angeles into a makeshift studio. This let him remain close to the source of his inspiration and minimized distractions. It also meant that he could make changes as he recorded.

“Say It Isn’t True” was the penultimate song on the album. Coming just before the hit “For a Rocker,” the track was somewhat overshadowed. Nevertheless, it made an impact. Browne’s fans have long recognized it for its underappreciated lyrical brilliance.

Themes In “Say It Isn’t True”

“Say It Isn’t True” is told from the perspective of a man lying awake at night and pondering his place in the world. His home is filled with love and safety; he knows his children are sleeping peacefully in their beds. But it contrasts what he knows of the rest of the world, where nuclear war is a constant threat.

In the dark and the quiet

The movements of my love

And the breathing of our children

Say it isn’t true

The song also points out how the brilliance of humankind is wasted in developing war machines. Instead, Browne points out, the world could be focused on more noble pursuits.

And you would think with all of the genius

And the brilliance of these times

We might find a higher purpose

And a better use of mind

One repeated line in the chorus has prompted people to wonder whether “Say It Isn’t True” is meant as a song of hope or nihilism: “There is and always has been war.”

However, the entire line is interspersed with the title of the song: Say it isn’t true / There is and always has been war. Browne is not suggesting that his listeners give in because humanity has been in a constant state of war; instead, he is telling them to fight the status quo.

History Of Protests

“Say It Isn’t True” wasn’t Browne’s first foray into protesting nuclear warfare. He performed at nuclear power plants throughout the 1970s and was arrested for participating in protests at the Diablo Canyon Power Plant in 1979. He was also one of the founders of the group Musicians United For Safe Energy.

Throughout the 1980s, Browne was vocal in protesting nuclear warfare and the American actions in South America. His songs reflect these themes, most famously “Lives In The Balance.”

Reactions To “Say It Isn’t True”

“Say It Isn’t True” was mostly overshadowed by the more successful songs on Lawyers in Love. The album had mixed reviews from critics who didn’t know how to categorize it. The album’s singles “Lawyers in Love,” “For a Rocker,” and “Tender is The Night” were successful, possibly contributing to the album’s gold and eventually platinum certifications.

Professional reviewers reacted harshly to “Say It Isn’t True.”

“Browne seems to have saved all his worst traits for “Say It Isn’t True,” a wretched five minutes and twenty seconds of antinuke agitprop,” music critic Christopher Connelly wrote for Rolling Stone. “There’s no quarrel here with the sentiments he’s expressing, but to gravely intone, “There always has been and always will be war,” over a “Kum BaYa”-like coo of “Say it isn’t true” — surely, you say to yourself, he can’t be that stupid.”

Others thought the song was more subversive than it seemed, taking it as a criticism of social inaction. Considering Browne’s long history of protesting, this quiet, often-overlooked track seems to offer a new perspective on why we should keep fighting for peace.

The Legacy Of “Say It Isn’t True”

“Say It Isn’t True” has largely been forgotten among Browne’s discography. It is easy to overlook the somber, ponderous track on an album that includes more attention-catching hits such as “For a Rocker” and “Tender Is The Night.” But while some critics have dismissed the song for being overly simplistic, that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Its simplicity is a tool for universal understanding, proving Browne’s brilliance in communicating humankind’s genuine desire for peace and safety.

