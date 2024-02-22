Taj Mahal Releases Live Version of Fan Favorite “Lovin’ in My Baby’s Eyes” from Upcoming Album ‘Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa’



Taj Mahal’s next album Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa is a little over two weeks away. Today, the roots music legend a live cut of the fan favorite “Lovin’ in My Baby’s Eyes,” recorded at The Church Studio in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Check it out below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Mahal originally released “Lovin’ in My Baby’s Eyes” on his 1996 album Phantom Blues. Since then, the song has become a favorite among the legendary musician’s fanbase. Today, the album version of the song is one of his most-streamed songs on Spotify with more than 24 million streams and counting. This recording breathes new life into the classic tune.

[Taj Mahal Tour 2024: Get Tickets to See the Legend Live and in Person]

“I am personally thrilled to be presenting and releasing ‘Lovin’ in My Baby’s Eyes’ at this moment in time,” Mahal shared in a statement. “My vocal verses are augmented by that standout East Tennessee singer and fantastic guitar picker Trey Hensley, the one and only Rob Ickes on Dobro, plus that rock-solid rhythm section in The Taj Mahal Sextet,” he added. “All set the mood and movement for a romantic country slow dance.”

The addition of Hensley’s vocals and expert guitar work brings a new dimension to the country soul classic. Throughout the song, Hensley and Mahal trade guitar and vocal lines, showcasing two generations of American roots music tradition. It’s the kind of performance that almost commands the listener to take the hand of that special someone and slow dance. At the very least, it will inspire listeners to send the song to that same special someone alongside a sappy message.

[RELATED: Roots Legend Taj Mahal Announces New Album, Releases Live Version of Classic Track “Queen Bee”]

Swingin’ Live at the Church in Tulsa drops March 8 via Lightning Rod Records. Preorder your copy today.

Those who want to see Mahal perform live are in luck. He has plenty of dates booked in the coming throughout the rest of February and March. All headlining dates below except for the show at the Ridgefield Playhouse include Sona Jobarteh.

02/22—Santa Barbara, California @ Campbell Hall

02/23—Los Angeles, California @ Luckman Fine Arts Complex

02/24—San Luis Obispo, California @ Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

02/25—Palm Springs, California @ Annenberg Theater

02/26—Mesa, Arizona @ Ikeda Theater

02/27—Tucson, Arizona @ Fox Tucson Theatre

03/01—Santa Fe, New Mexico @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

03/02—Colorado Springs, Colorado @ Pikes Peak Center

03/03—Denver, Colorado @ Paramount Theatre

03/05—Ridgefield, Connecticut @ The Ridgefield Playhouse

03/06—Portsmouth, New Hampshire @ Music Hall

03/07—Albany, New York @ Hart Theatre at the Egg

03/09—Toronto, Ontario @ Koerner Hall

03/10—Ottawa, Ontario @ National Arts Centre

03/30-31—Tyagarah, Australia @ Byron Bay Bluesfest

Featured Image by Derek White/Getty Images for the Otis Redding Foundation

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.