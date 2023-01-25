Blues Traveler Announce 2023 Tour Dates and New Album—’Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997′

Six-time Platinum, Grammy Award-winning rock band Blues Traveler has a new tour and album slated for release this year. Yes, the harmonica-driven jam band has announced a string of dates that will start this spring in April and conclude, as of now, in May.

The band’s new live album, which is a double LP, will be out in spring 2023, according to a press statement.

The Spring tour will kick off on April 25 at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, Kansas, and run through the end of May, culminating at the Flying Monkey on May 24 in Plymouth, New Hampshire. During the shows, the band will perform songs spanning their 14 hit albums.

Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997 is a selection of highlights from the band’s tour 25 years ago. According to the release, the 25th-anniversary limited edition double LP will include unreleased, remastered material from the initial two-track soundboard recordings. Amongst the tracks on the upcoming drop are fan favorites and some of the band’s best-known material like “Run-Around,” “But Anyway” and “The Mountains Win Again,” interspersed with several deep cuts.

“This exclusive limited-edition double LP is a selection of many of the highlights from our legendary 1997 fall tour that produced the only acoustic sets that the original lineup of Blues Traveler, including our beloved friend and bassist, Bobby Sheehan ever played on tour,” said Guitarist Chan Kinchla. “These previously unheard and uncirculated tracks are remastered from the original 2-track soundboard recordings for the ultimate Blues Traveler live and acoustic experience.”

The forthcoming LP is available on limited edition colored vinyl via Experience Vinyl, HERE. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (January 27) and can be purchased HERE.

*Dates are subject to change.

Tuesday, April 25 Fox Theatre Hutchinson, KS

Wednesday, April 26 The Jones Assembly Oklahoma City, OK

Friday. April 28 Crystal Grand Music Theatre Wisconsin Dells, WI

Saturday, April 29 Brown County Event Center Nashville, IN

Sunday, April 30 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Tuesday, May 2 Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) Bowling Green, KY

Wednesday, May 3 Manchester Music Hall Lexington, KY

Friday. May 5 Montgomery PAC Montgomery, AL

Saturday, May 6 Cullman Strawberry Festival Cullman, AL

Friday, May 12 The National Richmond, VA

Sunday, May 14 Sherman Theatre Stroudsburg, PA

Tuesday, May 16 Tarrytown Music Hall Tarrytown, NY

Wednesday, May 17 Lynn Auditorium Lynn, MA

Saturday, May 20 The Concert Venue At Harrah’s Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, May 21 Tap NY @ Bethel Wood Center For The Arts Bethel, NY

Tuesday, May 23 Waterville Opera House Waterville, ME

Wednesday, May 24 Flying Monkey Plymouth, NH

Photo: Graham Felder / Courtesy DMK Publicity