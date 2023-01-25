Blues Traveler Announce 2023 Tour Dates and New Album—’Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997′

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Six-time Platinum, Grammy Award-winning rock band Blues Traveler has a new tour and album slated for release this year. Yes, the harmonica-driven jam band has announced a string of dates that will start this spring in April and conclude, as of now, in May.

The band’s new live album, which is a double LP, will be out in spring 2023, according to a press statement.

The Spring tour will kick off on April 25 at the Fox Theatre in Hutchinson, Kansas, and run through the end of May, culminating at the Flying Monkey on May 24 in Plymouth, New Hampshire. During the shows, the band will perform songs spanning their 14 hit albums.

[RELATED: Top 10 Blues Traveler Songs]

Live and Acoustic: Fall of 1997 is a selection of highlights from the band’s tour 25 years ago. According to the release, the 25th-anniversary limited edition double LP will include unreleased, remastered material from the initial two-track soundboard recordings. Amongst the tracks on the upcoming drop are fan favorites and some of the band’s best-known material like “Run-Around,” “But Anyway” and “The Mountains Win Again,” interspersed with several deep cuts. 

“This exclusive limited-edition double LP is a selection of many of the highlights from our legendary 1997 fall tour that produced the only acoustic sets that the original lineup of Blues Traveler, including our beloved friend and bassist, Bobby Sheehan ever played on tour,” said Guitarist Chan Kinchla. “These previously unheard and uncirculated tracks are remastered from the original 2-track soundboard recordings for the ultimate Blues Traveler live and acoustic experience.”

The forthcoming LP is available on limited edition colored vinyl via Experience Vinyl, HERE. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (January 27) and can be purchased HERE

NEW Blues Traveler 2023 Tour official tour dates: 

*Dates are subject to change. 

Tuesday, April 25          Fox Theatre                                                                  Hutchinson, KS

Wednesday, April 26     The Jones Assembly                                                     Oklahoma City, OK

Friday. April 28              Crystal Grand Music Theatre                                          Wisconsin Dells, WI

Saturday, April 29         Brown County Event Center                                          Nashville, IN

Sunday, April 30           Ryman Auditorium                                                         Nashville, TN

Tuesday, May 2            Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC)     Bowling Green, KY

Wednesday, May 3       Manchester Music Hall                                                  Lexington, KY

Friday. May 5                Montgomery PAC                                                         Montgomery, AL

Saturday, May 6            Cullman Strawberry Festival                                          Cullman, AL

Friday, May 12              The National                                                                 Richmond, VA

Sunday, May 14            Sherman Theatre                                                          Stroudsburg, PA

Tuesday, May 16          Tarrytown Music Hall                                                     Tarrytown, NY

Wednesday, May 17     Lynn Auditorium                                                            Lynn, MA

Saturday, May 20         The Concert Venue At Harrah’s                                     Atlantic City, NJ

Sunday, May 21            Tap NY @ Bethel Wood Center For The Arts                  Bethel, NY

Tuesday, May 23          Waterville Opera House                                                Waterville, ME

Wednesday, May 24     Flying Monkey                                                               Plymouth, NH     

Photo: Graham Felder / Courtesy DMK Publicity          

Leave a Reply