Wilco Brings Heartbroken Single “Evicted” to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Celebrated Americana band Wilco released their most recent album, Cousin, on September 29. After a long wait, the band is finally bringing their new music to the late-night talk show circuit. Last night, they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to share a live rendition of “Evicted.”

Usually, Wilco promotes new music on late-night talk shows starting with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. However, they released Cousin during the WGA writers’ strike. As a result, all of the late-night shows were on hiatus. Now, the strike is over, and the band is beaming music to small screens across the country. Unfortunately for Colbert, they gave this song its TV debut on Kimmel’s show. Watch the performance below.

In a statement released with the album’s announcement, Wilco frontman and songwriter Jeff Tweedy talked about the inspiration behind the song. “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themselves in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart,” Tweedy explained.

Fans who want to see Wilco perform “Evicted” and more live are in luck. The band will be on tour until the end of the month. Then, Tweedy will embark on a short book tour. In November, the songwriter will hit 8 cities to promote his new book Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music.

Tickets for both outings are available on the band’s website.

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether with My Brightest Diamond

Oct. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre with My Brightest Diamond

Oct. 14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Oct. 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium with My Brightest Diamond

Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre with Nina Nastasia

Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre with Nina Nastasia

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater with Nina Nastasia

Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom with Nina Nastasia

Oct. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater with Nina Nastasia

Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre with Nina Nastasia

Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre with Nina Nastasia

Oct. 27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary with Nina Nastasia

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ The Athenaeum Theater

Nov. 6 – New York, NY @ Congregation Beth Elohim with Amanda Petrusich

Nov. 7 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Nov. 8 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I

Nov. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Walnut Hills High School Auditorium with Nathan Stalsburg

Nov. 10 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Rackham Auditorium with April Baer

Nov. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Nov. 13 – Live Talks LA [Virtual] with Nick Offerman

Photo: Peter Crosby / Pitch Perfect PR