Wilco Brings Heartbroken Single “Evicted” to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Celebrated Americana band Wilco released their most recent album, Cousin, on September 29. After a long wait, the band is finally bringing their new music to the late-night talk show circuit. Last night, they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to share a live rendition of “Evicted.”
Usually, Wilco promotes new music on late-night talk shows starting with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. However, they released Cousin during the WGA writers’ strike. As a result, all of the late-night shows were on hiatus. Now, the strike is over, and the band is beaming music to small screens across the country. Unfortunately for Colbert, they gave this song its TV debut on Kimmel’s show. Watch the performance below.
In a statement released with the album’s announcement, Wilco frontman and songwriter Jeff Tweedy talked about the inspiration behind the song. “I guess I was trying to write from the point of view of someone struggling to make an argument for themselves in the face of overwhelming evidence that they deserve to be locked out of someone’s heart,” Tweedy explained.
Fans who want to see Wilco perform “Evicted” and more live are in luck. The band will be on tour until the end of the month. Then, Tweedy will embark on a short book tour. In November, the songwriter will hit 8 cities to promote his new book Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music.
Tickets for both outings are available on the band’s website.
Wilco Tour Dates
- Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether with My Brightest Diamond
- Oct. 13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre with My Brightest Diamond
- Oct. 14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
- Oct. 16 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium with My Brightest Diamond
- Oct. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre with Nina Nastasia
- Oct. 18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre with Nina Nastasia
- Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater with Nina Nastasia
- Oct. 22 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom with Nina Nastasia
- Oct. 23 – Omaha, NE @ The Astro Theater with Nina Nastasia
- Oct. 25 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre with Nina Nastasia
- Oct. 26 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre with Nina Nastasia
- Oct. 27 – Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary with Nina Nastasia
Jeff Tweedy Book Tour Dates
- Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ The Athenaeum Theater
- Nov. 6 – New York, NY @ Congregation Beth Elohim with Amanda Petrusich
- Nov. 7 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
- Nov. 8 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I
- Nov. 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Walnut Hills High School Auditorium with Nathan Stalsburg
- Nov. 10 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Rackham Auditorium with April Baer
- Nov. 11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
- Nov. 13 – Live Talks LA [Virtual] with Nick Offerman
