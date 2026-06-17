The Song John Lennon Wrote When He and Yoko Ono Were Pitted Against the World

Given how wildly popular The Beatles were, one would imagine they felt anything but isolated. How do you feel alone when the entire world knows your name, and you can’t walk down the street without being recognized? Many musicians have spoken about the perhaps ironic sense of isolation that fame brings. John Lennon put his two cents in on the matter with his solo track, “Isolation”.

This song was the manifestation of Lennon’s inner turmoil after being pitted against the rest of the world, alongside Yoko Ono, because of his broken image. Despite being beloved, Lennon wasn’t a saintly, pristine figure. He often ruffled feathers, leaving him with a unique legacy as both one of the most legendary musicians of all time and the source of public hatred. He bottled up that complex position in “Isolation”.

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[RELATED: John Lennon Was Incredibly Ill When The Beatles Recorded One of Their Biggest Hits: “John’s Voice Was Almost Completely Gone”]

John Lennon’s “Isolation”

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“I don’t expect you to understand / After you’ve caused so much pain / But then again, you’re not to blame / You’re just a human, a victim of the insane,” the lyrics to Lennon’s “Isolation” read. As with many of Lennon’s solo songs, this track takes a bit of dissecting to get to the bottom of. But, as many fans and Beatles historians have surmised, this song is about feeling broken down by public perception.

Lennon had several scandals, and his overall likability was called into question more than once. On top of the infamous “Jesus” comment, his protesting turned off many fans who weren’t quite as invested in the hippie movement. Moreover, his relationship with Ono was called into question. She was unjustly given the sole blame for breaking up The Beatles.

All in all, Lennon and Ono didn’t have an easy go of it. They bottled all of that up into “Isolation.” This song is famous for having Ringo Starr play drums post-Beatles. It also featured Klaus Voormann, a friend from the Hamburg days, on bass. Vormann’s relationship with the band also included his use of his art on the Revolver cover.

But, looking past the flashy personnel, this song is one of Lennon’s most intimate. “We’re afraid of everyone / Afraid of the sun, isolation / The sun will never disappear / But the world may not have many years,” Lennon sings, clearly suffering.

Lennon gets really candid in this song, dropping his usual attitude and perspective in favor of something vulnerable. It’s a brave, close look at a rockstar battling opposing views.

(Photo by Mark Hayward Archive/Redferns)