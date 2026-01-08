When working on their fourth album, Oh My My, it marked the first time OneRepublic collaborated with other artists, including contributions by Santigold and Cassius. To add more spark to the album, frontman Ryan Tedder wanted to collaborate with another artist he had “worshipped” for ages: Peter Gabriel.



“Peter Gabriel’s very overlooked in the modern era,” Tedder told Forbes in 2024. “We all rave about Phil Collins, and I love Phil Collins to death; he’s a freaking icon, but Peter is just otherworldly.



At first, getting Gabriel on board wasn’t an easy task and involved developing a relationship with the artist. “He doesn’t do collaborations,” said Tedder. “It was just a relationship thing—hanging out, having tea, talking about music, and me telling him I worship him like 30,000 times.”



Once on board, Tedder nearly blew the collaboration with Gabriel after some scheduling miscommunications forced him to miss two sessions wth Gabriel.



“I was completely mortified and upset,” recalled Tedder. “That was my favourite recording artist, and I just completely blew him off two days in a row. And we made up, after I continuously sent him emails and phone calls because I was horrified that he was going to hate me.”



Tedder says it took two months to “make up” with Gabriel, who eventually came around. “It all worked well, but that’s my worst story,” added Tedder. “My idol is Peter Gabriel, and I blew him off two days in a row. It’s the single worst thing that’s happened to my career so far.”

“A.I.”

After sending Gabriel several potential songs, he chose the “non-obvious one,” which developed into “A.I.” The song, exploring the addictive nature of an artificial intelligence love, was recorded by the band with Gabriel adding his vocals to it remotely while on vacation in Sardinia, Italy, where he owns the boutique hotel Li Capanni.



Co-written by Tedder, OneRepublic bassist Brent Kutzle, producer Steve Wilmot, and Gabriel, who also sings on the track, “A.I.” explores a conflicted love where the narrator considers seeking out something more artificial or automated over real-life.



Remember when we met?

I got obsessed on a Monday

And I’ll never forget

I felt such a cliche

I’m wanting to be there

Dreaming of your soft skin

With no emotion

You can really make my head spin



Yeah I just want my love automatic

If artificial love makes sense

I just want your love, I’m an addict

Artificial intelligence

Yeah I just want my love automatic

If artificial love makes sense

I just want your love, I’m an addict

Artificial intelligence



It’s all too real

Love the way you love me

Artificial intelligence

Way you love me

Love the way you love me

It’s so clear

You make everything inside me feel

Just automatic hurt

Bring me back tonight

Cause you’re intelligent, so real

So real



“The Peter Gabriel track is turning out, within the record label and band, to be everyone’s favorite song,” said Tedder while recording Oh My My, which eventually went to No. 3 on the Billboard 200. “What he did on this record is unbelievable. I get goosebumps when I listen to it.”

