Rush’s Alex Lifeson Starts New Band, Releases Debut Single

Rush co-founding guitarist Alex Lifeson announced that his new band, Envy Of None, has been at work in the studio and is set to release its self-titled debut LP on April 8.

The new album, according to Guitar World, is set to feature a tribute to Lifeson’s late Rush bandmate, Neil Peart, who died two years ago.

Fans can pre-order the record HERE ahead of its spring release.

To celebrate the news, Lifeson and Envy Of None released the band’s debut industrial-sounding single, “Liar,” which you can check out below.

Lifeson’s new group is comprised of Coney Hatch, bassist Andy Curran, producer and engineer Alfio Annibalini, and singer Maiah Wynne.

According to a press release, the new music will “ricochet between various shades of alternative, experimental and synth-rock.”

And while Rush is the band that allowed Lifeson to hit the mainstream, the release noted that his new project won’t resemble that one much in any way. “Lifeson himself is proudly aware of how little of [the album] crosses over with the band that made him famous.”

The album’s closing track, “Western Sunset,” is a Lifeson-penned tribute to Peart, Rush’s primary drummer and lyricist who passed away on January 7, 2020, at the age of 67.

The Canadian rock band was formed in 1968. The band enjoyed many hits along the way, including the synthy prog-rock hit, “Tom Sawyer.“

“I visited Neil when he was ill. I was on his balcony watching the sunset and found inspiration,” said Lifeson. “There’s a finality about a sunset that kind of stayed with me throughout the whole process. It had meaning. It was the perfect mood to decompress after all these different textures… a nice way to close the book.”

Check out the full track listing for Envy Of None below:

Never Said I Love You Shadow Look Inside Liar Spy House Dog’s Life Kabul Blues Old Strings Dumb Enemy Western Sunset

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images