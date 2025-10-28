The Stray Cats Cancel Entire 2025 Fall Tour Because of Brian Setzer’s “Serious Illness”; Setzer Is “Heartbroken” and “Gutted”

Here’s some sad and disappointing news from The Stray Cats. After canceling the first two concerts of their U.S. fall tour, the famed rockabilly trio has now shelved all 21 dates of the trek because of an identified “serious illness” that has stricken frontman Brian Setzer.

The news came via an official press release. Those who have bought tickets to the canceled shows can get a refund at the point of purchase. Setzer has issued a statement expressing his extreme regret about not be able to tour at this time.

“I’m heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour,” the 66-year-old musician said. “I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I’ve been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I’ve been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I’m gutted.”

The Stray Cats’ tour was scheduled to begin on October 25 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, and run through a November 23 concert in Wheatland, California. The trek also was to have visited venues in Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Missouri, New Mexico, Arizona, and Nevada.

The Stray Cats last toured in July and August of 2024, which was the group’s first trek since their 40th anniversary outing five years earlier.

Brian Setzer’s Recent Health Issues

Although Setzer didn’t reveal details about the “serious illness” that forced the band to cancel the tour, he has dealt with health issues recently. In February, he revealed that he’d been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Brian noted that the disease caused cramping in his hands and made it impossible for him to play guitar.

“There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play,” he explained at the time. By April, Setzer revealed that he was recovering and able to play guitar again. In July, The Stray Cats announced their plans to tour in the fall.

The Stray Cats’ New Songs

On Friday, October 24, The Stray Cats released two new songs that were supposed to coincide with the tour’s launch. The tunes are an original titled “Stampede,” and a cover of the 1959 Eddie Cochran song “Teenage Riot.” The songs are the first new recordings The Stray Cats have released since their 2019 studio album, 40, which celebrated the band’s 40th anniversary.

Both tracks are available now via digital formats.

October 25 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

October 26 – Rockford, IL @ Hard Rock Casino

October 28 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

October 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 31 – Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

November 1 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Casino

November 2 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage

November 4 – Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

November 5 – Westbury, NY @ Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

November 7 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

November 8 – Verona, NY @ The Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino

November 9 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

November 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

November 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

November 15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Route 66 Casino Hotel – Legends Theater

November 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

November 18 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

November 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

November 20 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound

November 22 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Ruth Finley Person Theater

November 23 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

(Photo by Suzie Kaplan)