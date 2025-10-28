Luke Combs Is “Back in the Saddle” and Back Atop the Charts With His 19th No. 1 on Country Airplay

While some might be wondering how October practically flew by, Luke Combs is looking at the month as one of the best times in his career. Just over the past four weeks, the country singer announced his upcoming My Kinda Saturday Night international tour, released his three-song EP called The Prequel, and prepared to open a second location of his Nashville Bar, Category 10. If that wasn’t enough, he also beat Garth Brooks to become the highest-selling country artist of all time. And not done with October just yet, Combs added another milestone when he landed his 19th No. 1 hit with “Back in the Saddle.”

First releasing the song back in July, “Back in the Saddle” gained high praise from fans, especially with the music video featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr. and NASCAR. Only a few months after it hit airwaves, the song climbed to No.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay. The 19th No. 1 hit song to come from Combs, his first was “Hurricane” back in May 2017. Over the last eight years, the singer not only climbed the ranks of country music but also the charts.

The Full List Of No. 1 Hit Songs From Luke Combs

Featured on his album Fathers & Sons, the song was written by Combs, Dan Isbell, and Jonathan Singleton. For many fans, they found both the song and lyrics to be that signature sound they came to love about Combs.

Speaking with Apple Music about “Back in the Saddle”, Combs admitted he wanted to show fans he could still record a hit song. “It’s not an arrogance thing. It’s this mindset you need; you have to have this unwavering confidence in yourself to just keep going and to succeed. My mindset is, ‘Let me make you remember if you can’t.’ Just ’cause I don’t make enough TikToks doesn’t mean I can’t kick your teeth in, ’cause I can. That’s the mindset.”

For those wondering, the full list of No. 1 hits to come from Combs includes:

“Hurricane” “When It Rains It Pours” “One Number Away” “She Got the Best of Me” “Beautiful Crazy” “Beer Never Broke My Heart” “Even Though I’m Leaving” “Does to Me” feat. Eric Church “Cold Beer Calling My Name” “Lovin’ On You” “Better Together” “Forever After All” “Cold As You” “Doin’ This” “Going, Going, Gone” “Love You Anyway” “Fast Car” “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” “Back in the Saddle’

With more than enough songs for Combs to release a Greatest Hits album, it’s clear his run at the top is far from over, and each new release only strengthens his place as one of country music’s defining voices of this era.

