When we first met Christina Aguilera, she was a teenage pop star. Her debut single, “Genie in a Bottle” rocked the hearts of many high school students in the late ’90s.

But since her coming-out party, so to speak, Aguilera has undergone many changes. Today, she’s embraced her Spanish-speaking side as much as ever, releasing Latin hits and earning appearances and accolades from the Grammys and Latin Grammy Awards.

Here, we wanted to celebrate Aguilera’s career with a retrospective of the best songs from her early years and those songs that have achieved hit status today. Some of these tracks include appearances with other big-name artists, too.

So, without further ado, let’s dive into the Top 10 Christina Aguilera Songs.

10. “Lady Marmalade” (with Lil’ Kim, Mya and Pink)

9. “Dirty” (with Redman)

8. “Hurt”

7. “Candyman”

6. “Fighter”

5. “Santo” (with Ozuna)

4. “Pa Mis Muchachas” (with Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso)

3. “Genie In A Bottle”

2. “Beautiful”

1. “Say Something” (with A Great Big World)

Do you have a favorite Christina Aguilera song or songs? Let us know – comment below.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard