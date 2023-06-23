Kim Petras Reveals That Britney Spears Partially Helped Her Learn English

During a recent interview with TODAY, “Unholy” singer Kim Petras disclosed that she partially learned how to speak English from watching videos of Britney Spears. Petras, whose debut album, Feed the Beast, was released on June 23, was born and raised in Germany.

Petras revealed to TODAY that she learned how to speak English from watching videos of American pop stars speaking to each other on Youtube. She then exclaimed, “I watched a lot of Britney Spears.”

In addition to Spears, Petras discussed her other current idols who she would love to collaborate with. Petras said, “I really love Lana Del Rey, I’m a huge fan of hers. I love M.I.A. I’ve always wanted to make a song with Babyface. Diplo, I love Diplo.”

Petras also opened up about how she hopes her becoming a household name will be “A step towards just transgender people being generally more accepted into society… It was a really tough childhood and school experience and all that, it still is. I hope it makes people feel hopeful that they can do anything no matter what they identify as or where they’re from. If you’re really good at something and you work really hard and you’re nice to people, you can achieve anything. No matter if it scares you, you just have to do what your passion is. And for me that’s pop music.”

Petras is the first transgender woman to win a major Grammy. Petras told the outlet about how she plans to spend the rest of Pride Month, saying, “Gonna go to some clubs. I’m probably just going to hang out at bars and see my friends and have the best time.”

During a recent interview with WWD, Petras opened up about releasing her first studio album. She said, “It felt like ‘this is how major artists make their albums.’ I never really got to do this legit album release tour stuff, and do so much press and so many performances and things like that. It feels like the release that every artist wants. When I was young and I would see a Katy Perry album release or a Lady Gaga album release, I would just be like, ‘Wow, they get to do so many things.’ Before, because I was independent, I just dropped my music and hoped for the best. And this time, I feel like people really believe in my project and my music before it’s even out.”